Arcutis Biotherapeutics Sees 400% Spike In Retail Buzz As Q4 Beat Fuels After-Hours Rally

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.'s stock jumped 8.7% in after-hours trading on Tuesday following a stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter performance, driven by surging demand for its flagship inflammatory dermatology treatment.

The upbeat results ignited a sharp rise in retail investor engagement, with message volume on Stocktwits soaring nearly 430% and sentiment shifting from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ within a day.

The company reported a fourth-quarter loss per share of $0.09, significantly better than the anticipated loss of $0.26.

Revenue hit $71.4 million, well above the consensus estimate of $60.52 million.

Sales of Zoryve, Arcutis' leading dermatology drug, surged 413% year-over-year to $69.4 million, a 55% increase from the previous quarter.

CEO Frank Watanabe attributed the company's strong momentum to a well-executed pricing and access strategy and the successful commercial launch of two new Zoryve indications in 2024.

Retail investors reacted enthusiastically, with one user calling the earnings report a "10/10 release."

Another investor speculated that given Zoryve's rapid growth and multiple indications, Arcutis could become an attractive acquisition target for larger biopharma companies.

Chief Commercial Officer L. Todd Edward said the company plans to introduce a new foam formulation of Zoryve for body and scalp psoriasis in the second half of the year. A pediatric label expansion is also in the pipeline.

He highlighted strong Medicaid coverage and ongoing Medicare Part D negotiations as key factors that could help Arcutis deepen its market penetration.

The company said it ended 2024 with $228.6 million in cash and marketable securities and has significantly reduced interest expenses after repaying $100 million in debt in October.

Arcutis reaffirmed its target of reaching cash flow break-even in 2026.

According to Koyfin data, short interest in the stock last stood at 16.2%, down from 19.7% at the beginning of the year. Despite the after-hours rally, Arcutis shares are down more than 14% this year.

