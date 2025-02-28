ARBB Stock Soars After-Hours On AI Data Center Deal In Malaysia: Retail Buzz Explodes

The AI lab will use the company’s ARB 222 and ARB 333 series of servers to aid in the research, testing, development, and deployment of AI technologies. It will be at the Institute of Visual Informatics at UKM, Malaysia.

Shares of ARB IOT Group Ltd. (ARBB) more than doubled in after-market trade on Thursday after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up a new artificial intelligence (AI) data center laboratory.

ARB signed the MoU with a Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) startup that entails setting up an AI data center lab in the region. The company said this lab will be a state-of-the-art facility designed for AI research and development.

It also noted that the AI lab will use the company’s ARB 222 and ARB 333 series of servers to aid in the research, testing, development, and deployment of AI technologies. It will be at the Institute of Visual Informatics at UKM, Malaysia.

ARB noted that these AI servers are optimized for AI inference and data processing, allow for fine-tuning AI training, and handle large-scale simulations.

“Such [an] industry R&D platform will accelerate the translation and commercialization of research, and we anticipate that the lab will actively contribute to the ongoing AI-driven growth and innovation,” said Dato’ Sri Liew Kok Leong, CEO of ARB IOT.

The company said its servers are low-cost alternatives to Nvidia’s H100 and H200 series.

Reacting to the news, retail chatter on Stocktwits exploded, surging by nearly 4,900% over the past 24 hours.

One user called it the “next 1000% plus” stock.

Another user thinks the stock will see a “big bounce” once the news circulates more widely.

ARB’s stock has gained nearly 55% in the last six months, but it is in the red over the past year, with a decline of nearly 69%.

