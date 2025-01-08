AppLovin Stock Slumps After Analyst Warns Of Potential Q4 Shortfall: Retail Mood Flips To Negative

BofA Securities analyst Omar Dessouky said the firm’s 3P estimates suggest a 4% quarter-over-quarter decline in the Palo Alto-based company’s fourth-quarter app revenues.

AppLovin Stock Slumps After Analyst Warns Of Potential Q4 Shortfall: Retail Mood Flips To Negative
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 1:34 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 1:34 AM IST

AppLovin Corp. (APP) shares fell sharply on Tuesday as traders reacted to subpar predictions regarding the app marketing platform’s fourth-quarter results.

BofA Securities analyst Omar Dessouky said the firm’s 3P estimates suggest a 4% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) decline in the Palo Alto-based company’s fourth-quarter app revenues, TheFly reported. This compares to the 2% growth the Street currently models.

The analyst said this is despite the U.S. mobile gaming market returning to growth after two consecutive years of year-over-year (YoY) declines.

According to BofA, AppLovin's sequential decline will likely surprise investors, as the fourth quarter typically marks the peak season in mobile gaming.

The brokerage said the gaming portfolio’s weakness by itself may not be a concern but it introduces a nuance to the fourth-quarter setup. BofA added that it isn’t clear whether the management had factored in normal seasonality in its consolidated fourth-quarter guidance.

Following the release of third-quarter results in early November, AppLovin guided to fourth-quarter revenue of $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion versus the then-average analysts’ estimate of $1.19 billion. The consensus has since then moved up to $1.26 billion.

The company also expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to be between $740 million and $760 million, with a corresponding margin of 60%.

 He noted that the estimates are based on BofA’s tracking of monthly In-App Purchase (IAP) revenues of 500+ mobile games across five video game stocks it covers. 

BofA has a Buy rating on AppLovin stock, with a price target of $375.

app-sentiment.png APP sentiment and message volume January 7, 2025,  as of 2:36 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward AppLovin stock flipped to ‘bearish’ (26/100), the lowest since mid-November, from ‘bullish’ a day ago. Message volume improved to ‘high’ levels.

A watcher of AppLovin on the platform said the stock and Palantir are two ideal shorting candidates.

Another user warned of a 20% plunge if the stock cannot hold support around $312.

AppLovin stock jumped 713% in 2024. At last check, the stock was down 7.36% at $328.82.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tech Bull Praises Nvidia’s CES 2025 Announcements After Jensen Huang Calls It A ‘ChatGPT Moment' For General Robotics: Retail Extremely Bullish

Tech Bull Praises Nvidia’s CES 2025 Announcements After Jensen Huang Calls It A ‘ChatGPT Moment' For General Robotics: Retail Extremely Bullish

Hoth Therapeutics’ Stock Triples On Promising Cancer Trial Data for Skin Toxicity Therapy: Retail’s Excited

Hoth Therapeutics’ Stock Triples On Promising Cancer Trial Data for Skin Toxicity Therapy: Retail’s Excited

Southwest Airlines Announces Sale, Leaseback Of Boeing Aircraft: Retail Sentiment Remains Positive

Southwest Airlines Announces Sale, Leaseback Of Boeing Aircraft: Retail Sentiment Remains Positive

NXP Semiconductors Stock Rallies On $625M TTTech Auto Acquisition To Strengthen Automotive Play: Retail Sentiment Spikes

NXP Semiconductors Stock Rallies On $625M TTTech Auto Acquisition To Strengthen Automotive Play: Retail Sentiment Spikes

XTI Aerospace Skyrockets On Share Consolidation Plan: Retail Says Fasten Your Seatbelts

XTI Aerospace Skyrockets On Share Consolidation Plan: Retail Says Fasten Your Seatbelts

Recent Stories

Tech Bull Praises Nvidia’s CES 2025 Announcements After Jensen Huang Calls It A ‘ChatGPT Moment' For General Robotics: Retail Extremely Bullish

Tech Bull Praises Nvidia’s CES 2025 Announcements After Jensen Huang Calls It A ‘ChatGPT Moment' For General Robotics: Retail Extremely Bullish

Hoth Therapeutics’ Stock Triples On Promising Cancer Trial Data for Skin Toxicity Therapy: Retail’s Excited

Hoth Therapeutics’ Stock Triples On Promising Cancer Trial Data for Skin Toxicity Therapy: Retail’s Excited

Southwest Airlines Announces Sale, Leaseback Of Boeing Aircraft: Retail Sentiment Remains Positive

Southwest Airlines Announces Sale, Leaseback Of Boeing Aircraft: Retail Sentiment Remains Positive

NXP Semiconductors Stock Rallies On $625M TTTech Auto Acquisition To Strengthen Automotive Play: Retail Sentiment Spikes

NXP Semiconductors Stock Rallies On $625M TTTech Auto Acquisition To Strengthen Automotive Play: Retail Sentiment Spikes

XTI Aerospace Skyrockets On Share Consolidation Plan: Retail Says Fasten Your Seatbelts

XTI Aerospace Skyrockets On Share Consolidation Plan: Retail Says Fasten Your Seatbelts

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon