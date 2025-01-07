Annovis Bio Stock Among Retail's Top Draws After FDA Nod For Final Phase 3 Alzheimer’s Study Protocol

According to CEO Maria Maccecchini, the new streamlined design potentially enables a New Drug Application filing based on the six-month data.

Annovis Bio Inc. shares saw heightened volatility early Tuesday after the FDA approved the final protocol for its pivotal Phase 3 Alzheimer’s disease (AD) study, grabbing significant attention among retail investors. 

The revised protocol combines a six-month symptomatic evaluation with a 12-month disease-modifying assessment into a single trial, slated to start in January.

In October 2024, Annovis secured FDA clearance to advance its late-stage studies based on promising Phase 2/3 data showing cognitive improvements in early-stage AD patients. 

According to CEO Maria Maccecchini, the new streamlined design allows for an accelerated timeline while maintaining scientific rigor, potentially enabling a New Drug Application (NDA) filing based on the six-month data while continuing to gather long-term results.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Annovis turned ‘extremely bullish,’ driving the ticker to the top of the platform’s trending tab. 

A bullish user predicted that, in a year, investors would regret not buying Annovis stock at its current price.

Another speculated there might be some major financing news based on the latest update.

As of November 2024, Annovis had $13.6 million in cash, which the company had said was enough to prepare for and enter the Phase 3 study.

One analyst earlier speculated the stock could surge to $30, more than a six-fold jump from current levels, if an NDA is successfully filed.

Buntanetap, Annovis’ experimental drug, takes a multi-target approach to address toxic proteins like amyloid, tau, and alpha-synuclein, offering hope as a comprehensive treatment for neurodegenerative diseases, including AD and Parkinson’s.

Despite losing 67% of its value in 2024, Annovis’ latest update has reignited investor interest, with analysts suggesting significant upside potential tied to the drug’s success. 

The company now faces a pivotal year as it advances its mission to develop a groundbreaking treatment for neurodegenerative diseases.

