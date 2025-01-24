American Express Stock Drops On Q4 Earnings Miss, But Retail Sentiment Hits Year High

According to Koyfin data, its earnings narrowly missed Wall Street expectations, while quarterly revenue of $17.18 billion was in line with estimates.

American Express shares fell 3.2% in morning trade and retreated from all-time highs on Friday after the company reported earnings below Wall Street expectations. However, retail sentiment on Stocktwits persevered to year highs.

The company reported a net income of $2.17 billion, or $3.04 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $1.93 billion, or $2.62 per share, last year.

However, according to Koyfin data, its earnings narrowly missed Wall Street expectations.

Its quarterly revenue of $17.18 billion was in line with market estimates.

The company’s billed business, a metric used to gauge total spending with its cards, rose 8% to $408 billion, helped by a 10% hike in customers' travel and entertainment-related expenditures.

The New York-based firm said its net card fees rose 18% compared to the same period last year, driven by growth in its premium card portfolios.

American Express said its consolidated provisions for credit losses fell to $1.3 billion from $1.4 billion a year ago. The fall reflected a lower net reserve build year-over-year, partially offset by higher net write-offs.

Its net interest income (NII) rose 13% to $4 billion during the fourth quarter but remained flat sequentially.

American Express forecasted 2025 revenue to rise between 8% and 10% and projected full-year earnings per share in the range of $15.00 to $15.50. Analysts, on average, expect the company to earn $15.22 per share.

It also raised its dividend by 17%.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ (92/100) territory from ‘bullish’ (58/100) a day ago to hit its highest levels in a year, while retail sentiment chatter jumped to ‘extremely high.’

Some users were not surprised by the fall, while others were looking to buy the stock if it receded further.





Over the past year, the stock has gained 70%.

