Amazon Stock In Focus On Reported 'Largest' Workers Strike: Retail Shrugs It Off

The strike was finalized after Amazon reportedly refused to discuss further bargaining with the union.

Amazon Stock In Focus On Reported 'Largest' Workers Strike: Retail Shrugs It Off
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 1:21 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

Amazon shares were down 4.6% on Wednesday evening as Amazon Teamsters, representing at least 10,000 Amazon workers, announced it will begin its “largest strike” against the company, but retail sentiment on Stocktwits stayed strong.

The Teamsters union on Wednesday said the strike will begin on Thursday and will include facilities in New York City, Atlanta, Southern California, San Francisco, and Skokie, Ill.

The strike was finalized after Amazon reportedly refused to discuss further bargaining with the union.

According to an ABC report, Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien said, "We gave Amazon a clear deadline to come to the table and do right by our members. They ignored it."

Retail sentiment on the stock, meanwhile, improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago. While message volumes climbed to the ‘high’ zone.

Screenshot 2024-12-19 at 11.46.53 AM.png AMZN sentiment meter and message volume on Dec 19 as of 1:20 am

One bullish commenter highlighted the stock’s range, noting the need for a broader correction in the markets.

While many were also bearish.

To be sure, Amazon along with the broader market, also reacted to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Wednesday that signaled the central bank could keep interest rates higher than expected in 2025, according to a WSJ report.

Earlier this week, JPMorgan raised the firm's price target to $280 from $250 with an ‘overweight’ rating, The Fly.com reported. According to the analyst, the tech giant should have a positive year ahead as it predicts artificial intelligence will continue to be a strong play, although the focus may move to agents and applications. The analyst named Amazon, Meta, Alphabet, and Spotify as its top picks for 2025.

Amazon stock is up 47% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Earns ‘Double Upgrade’ From Citi: Retail’s Waiting On The Sidelines

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Earns ‘Double Upgrade’ From Citi: Retail’s Waiting On The Sidelines

Snow Lake Resources Stock Surges On Public Offering, Sparking Retail Chatter

Snow Lake Resources Stock Surges On Public Offering, Sparking Retail Chatter

General Mills Stock Slips On Lowered Fiscal 2025 Guidance: Retail Sentiment Dips

General Mills Stock Slips On Lowered Fiscal 2025 Guidance: Retail Sentiment Dips

Nike Stock Slips Ahead of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Cautious

Nike Stock Slips Ahead of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Cautious

Fed Cuts Key Rate By 25 Bps As Expected, But Hints At Fewer Rate Cuts Next Year: Retail Sentiment Mixed

Fed Cuts Key Rate By 25 Bps As Expected, But Hints At Fewer Rate Cuts Next Year: Retail Sentiment Mixed

Recent Stories

Laapataa Ladies OUT of Oscars 2025 race: Director Kiran Rao reacts, thanks all for their love and support RBA

Laapataa Ladies OUT of Oscars 2025 race: Director Kiran Rao reacts, thanks all for their love and support

BREAKING: France rape Horror: Gisele Pelicot's ex-husband declared guilty of rapes & all charges against him shk

BREAKING: France rape Horror: Gisele Pelicot's ex-husband declared guilty of rapes & all charges against him

What does blue symbolize for Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders amid Ambedkar row? AJR

EXPLAINED | What does blue symbolize for Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders amid Ambedkar row?

Supreme Court stays Kerala High Courts order on elephant processions citing impractical guidelines dmn

Supreme Court stays Kerala High Court’s order on elephant processions citing 'impractical guidelines'

Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana; Read on NTI

Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana; Read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon