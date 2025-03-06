Allient Stock Rises After-Hours On Q4 Profit Beat, Retail’s Still Skeptical

Its quarterly revenue fell 13% to $122 million compared to the year-ago quarter. However, its revenue exceeded Wall Street’s expectations of $119.7 million.

Updated: Mar 6, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Allient Inc (ALNT) stock gained 7.8% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings topped Wall Street’s estimates.

The specialty equipment maker posted adjusted net income of $5.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share for the three months ended Dec. 31, while analysts, on average, expected the company to post earnings of $0.25 per share, according to FinChat data.

The Buffalo, New York-based company reported a net income of $3 million, or $0.18 per share, for the fourth quarter, compared with $4.3 million, or $0.26 per share, a year earlier.

“Despite lower fourth quarter revenue, we delivered improved gross and operating margins, reflecting our continued focus on cost discipline and operational efficiency,” said CEO Dick Warzala.

Due to the timing of specific defense programs, the company’s aerospace and defense sales rose 20% compared to last year. In comparison, its medical market revenue grew 5% on robust demand for surgical instruments and respiratory and breathing equipment.

The company said sales in the vehicle markets fell 46%, primarily due to the decline in demand for powersports.

Allient’s industrial market sales declined 11%, hurt by lower demand for industrial automation due to significant inventory destocking by the company’s largest customer. This was slightly offset by strong power quality sales, mainly in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and data center market.

The company’s order backlog declined sequentially due to temporary order softness, as its customers continued to adjust ordering patterns due to elevated inventory levels.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved lower to the ‘bearish’ (40/100) territory from ‘neutral’(46/100) a day ago, while retail chatter was ‘low.’

ALNT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:29 p.m. ET on March 5, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits ALNT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:29 p.m. ET on March 5, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Over the past year, Allient’s shares have fallen 20.9%.

