Alibaba Shares Rise On JV with South Korea’s E-Mart: Retail’s Neutral

According to a WSJ report, Shinsegae, the parent of E-Mart, expects Alibaba to enhance Gmarket services and customer experience.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 11:21 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 11:21 PM IST

Alibaba Group Holding ADR shares were up 0.83% on Thursday morning after the retail giant agreed to a joint venture between its e-commerce operations and South Korea’s E-Mart Inc.’s e-commerce platform, Gmarket, as retail sentiment stayed cautious.

According to media reports, e-commerce assets of AliExpress Korea and Gmarket will join forces to form a 50-50 joint venture. The companies will reportedly invest additional funds into the JV, which will own 100% of Gmarket. The new e-commerce business is valued at about $4 billion, Bloomberg reported earlier. 

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘neutral’ compared with ‘bearish’ a week ago.

Screenshot 2024-12-26 at 8.47.16 PM.png BABA sentiment meter and message volumes on Dec 26

One retail commenter was upbeat about a potential recovery on the cards.

Last week, a consortium consisting of Youngor Fashion and members of Alibaba’s Intime Stores' management team announced a deal to buy Intime Stores for 7.4 billion yuan. 

That transaction was part of Alibaba's strategy to combine its domestic and international e-commerce businesses and divest certain non-core assets.

The retail giant is set to book a $1.3 billion loss from the divestment.

So far this year, Alibaba’s stock is up 15.8%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

