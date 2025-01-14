a.k.a Brands Holding Stock Rises On Q4 Sales Numbers, CEO Appointment: Retail's Excited

The company named Ciaran Long as CEO effective immediately.

a.k.a Brands Holding Stock Rises On Q4 Sales Numbers, CEO Appointment: Retail's Excited
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 3:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 3:03 PM IST

Shares of a.k.a Brands Holding Corp. ($AKA) surged nearly 16% on Monday following the release of the apparel company's preliminary results for its fourth quarter and CEO appointment, lifting retail sentiment.

a.k.a. said its net sales increased 6.8% to about $159.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. That compares to $153 million expected by Wall Street analysts, according to Fly.com.  For the fiscal 2024, it expects sales of $574.7 million. That compares to consensus estimates of $569.74 million.

In the U.S., its net sales rose 21.6% to about $96.1 million for Q4 from the same period a year ago.

The company named Ciaran Long as CEO effective immediately. Long has served as interim CEO and CFO since March 2023. 

According to the company statement, it now expects adjusted EBITDA to be between $6 million and $6.2 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“Our strong fourth quarter preliminary results exceeded our expectations on both the top and bottom lines,” said Long. “Net sales increased 6.8% to $159 million, with notable strength in our U.S. business where sales grew 21.6% to $96 million. Further demonstrating the power of our business model, we are raising our adjusted EBITDA expectations to be between $6.0 and $6.2 million.”

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the 'extremely bullish' zone while with message volumes in the 'extremely high' category.

Screenshot 2025-01-14 at 1.55.32 PM.png AKA sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 13 as of 3:27 am ET

The company also promoted Kevin Grant to the position of CFO.

a.k.a Brands operates such as fashion brands as Princess Polly, Culture Kings, and Petal & Pup.

a.k.a. Brands stock is up 1.7% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Abercrombie Stock Dives On Disappointing Guidance: Retail Sentiment Sours

Abercrombie Stock Dives On Disappointing Guidance: Retail Sentiment Sours

Walgreens Stock Surges On Analyst Revisions After Strong Q1 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Walgreens Stock Surges On Analyst Revisions After Strong Q1 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Angi Stock Soars After Barry Diller’s IAC Announces Spin-off Of Full Stake In The Home Services Platform: Retail Excitement Grows

Angi Stock Soars After Barry Diller’s IAC Announces Spin-off Of Full Stake In The Home Services Platform: Retail Excitement Grows

22nd Century Group Stock Rises On Proposed FDA Mandate On Nicotine Content: Retail's Extremely Bullish

22nd Century Group Stock Rises On Proposed FDA Mandate On Nicotine Content: Retail's Extremely Bullish

Lululemon Stock Up On Raised Q4 Guidance On Back of Strong Holiday Sales: Retail’s Bullish

Lululemon Stock Up On Raised Q4 Guidance On Back of Strong Holiday Sales: Retail’s Bullish

Recent Stories

Israel to release 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 hostages in initial deal: Hamas sources dmn

Israel to release 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 hostages in initial deal: Hamas sources

Abercrombie Stock Dives On Disappointing Guidance: Retail Sentiment Sours

Abercrombie Stock Dives On Disappointing Guidance: Retail Sentiment Sours

Nursing college principal in Varanasi kills self by jumping in front of train, reason unclear dmn

Nursing college principal in Varanasi kills self by jumping in front of train, reason unclear

How to spot fake Rs 500 notes? Check out RBI guidelines for the same gcw

How to spot fake Rs 500 notes? Check out RBI guidelines for the same

BREAKING Qatar says Israel and Hamas at 'closest point' to agreeing Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal snt

BREAKING: Qatar says Israel and Hamas at 'closest point' to agreeing Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Nicholas Tadeu Says 'Want to Create League', Visit Taj Mahal

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Nicholas Tadeu Says 'Want to Create League', Visit Taj Mahal

Video Icon
'Meri beti IPS Hai, Teri Aisi Halat Karwaungi...': Road Clash Over Car Parking Turns Ugly | VIRAL

'Meri beti IPS Hai, Teri Aisi Halat Karwaungi...': Road Clash Over Car Parking Turns Ugly | VIRAL

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Coach Laura Says Indian Team is 'Best' But Will Give Tough Fight

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Coach Laura Says Indian Team is 'Best' But Will Give Tough Fight

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Video Icon
Quad, Ukraine, Israel & More: Biden's FINAL Foreign Policy Speech | WATCH

Quad, Ukraine, Israel & More: Biden's FINAL Foreign Policy Speech | WATCH

Video Icon