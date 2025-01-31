5 Technology And Communication Services Stocks With Frenzied Activity On Stocktwits In January

The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.92% in January compared to S&P 500’s 3.22% jump, underlining the tech sector’s underperformance.

The U.S. market is on track to close January on a solid footing, with the S&P 500 Index up 3.22% with a session still to go. Optimism concerning a benign interest-rate environment and corporate earnings helped the bull market to leg up and build on the strong gains of the past two years.

The Nasdaq Composite Index has gained a more modest 1.92%, underlining the tech sector’s underperformance. Mixed earnings reports, valuation concerns, and most recently, the DeepSeek threat have served as pushbacks for this high-flying sector.

As a strong January draws to a close, here’s a look at the technology and communication services stocks that remained on retail’s radar, triggering brisk activity on the Stocktwits platform:

Atlassian Corp. (TEAM)

Shares of San Francisco, California-based Atlassian, which provides collaboration software, services, and tools like Jira, Confluence, Trello, and Loom, gained nearly 10% in January.

Atlassian benefited from the general improvement in analysts’ sentiment toward IT software stocks following their underperformance in 2024. The stock took off to a three-year high in Friday's pre-market session after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal 2025 second-quarter results and lifted its full-year revenue outlook.

The 30-day message count on the Atlassian stock stream spiked 6,100%.

TEAM sentiment and message volume January 31, premarket as of 4:19 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Atlassian stayed ‘bearish’ (36/100) amid concerns about its valuation, with message volume remaining at ‘normal’ levels.

Signing Day Sports Inc. (SGN)

Nano-cap Signing Day Sports stock saw an strong increase in retail activity on Wednesday after the company announced a deal to buy 99.13% of the outstanding shares of online sports and casino technologies company Dear Cashmere Group Holding Co. (DRCR).

The latter operates under the name Swifty Global.

After holding above the $2 level since the start of 2025, Signing Day Sports stock pulled back below the level on Jan. 22. The M&A news lifted the stock to an intraday high of $7.24 on Wednesday before it gave back some gains and settled at $4.34.

The stock plunged over 41% on Thursday and has lost an incremental 6.64% in Friday’s pre-market session.

Message volume on the Signing Day Sports stream jumped 4,450% in January.

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)

Santa Clara, California-based ServiceNow, which provides end-to-end intelligent workflow, automation platform solutions, reported a fourth-quarter beat late Wednesday. However, traders bid down the stock in Thursday’s session, unhappy over the small upside.

NOW sentiment and message volume January 31, premarket as of 4:19 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

But retail kept its faith in ServiceNow stock, with the sentiment meter on Stocktwits reading 67/100, translating to a ‘bullish’ mood. Message volume stayed at ‘extremely high’ levels.

Message volume over the past 30 days was up 3,600%.

Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)

Match Group stock has gained over 8% in January after losing over 10% in 2024. The stock came under significant selling pressure in November due to subpar Tinder Direct revenue. The dating services company, which operates brands such as Match.com, Tinder, Meetic, OkCupid, and others, now faces a shareholder class action lawsuit over the late-year stock slump.

MTCH sentiment and message volume January 31, premarket as of 4:19 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained ‘bearish’ (33/100) but message volume stayed ‘extremely high.’ The 30-day change in activity is 3,200%.

Banzai International, Inc. (BNZI)

Bainbridge Island, Washington-based Banzai is a provider of data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses across the globe.

Its products include Demino, a browser-based webinar platform, Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants, and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

The company has been brisk with acquisitions in recent months. Last week, it announced a deal to buy enterprise marketing automation platform provider Act-On Software, Inc.

BNZI sentiment and message volume January 31, premarket as of 4:19 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Sentiment toward Banzai stock remains ‘extremely bullish’ (79/100) and message volume stayed at ‘extremely high’ levels. The 30-day message volume on the Benzai stream is 2,622%.

Banzai, a nano-cap, has seen its shares gain over 46% in 202, recouping a fraction of the 98% decline they witnessed in 2024.

