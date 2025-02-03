5 Technology And Communication Services Stocks That Saw Biggest Spike In Following On Stocktwits In January

The S&P 500 - a broader market gauge, ended January up 2.7% at 6,040.53.

The bullish momentum the equity market has witnessed since late 2022 has spilled into January. The S&P 500 - a broader market gauge, ended the month up 2.7% at 6,040.53, off the intraday high of 6,128.18 reached on Jan. 24.

The tech frenzy quieted amid the negative impact of DeepSeek’s rise to prominence, mixed tech earnings and the Federal Reserve's rate pause.

Amid the buoyancy, the number of followers on the Stocktwits platform increased for a few small and sub-small stocks. The list includes:

NIP Group, Inc. (NIPG)

Stockholm, Sweden-based NIP Group, an e-sport company in China, Sweden, and internationally, saw its stock plunge over 42.5% in January. In late January, the company announced a five-year partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to drive gaming, media, and entertainment growth in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement provided for the latter, giving the former access to up to $40 million in financial and non-financial growth opportunities over four years.

NIP Group stock was listed in the U.S. on July 26, 2024, following a 2.24-million ADS initial public offering (IPO) priced at $9 apiece.

NIPG sentiment and message volume February 3, premarket as of 5:02 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward NIP Group stock remained ‘bearish’ (39/100) and message volume stayed ‘low.’

Notwithstanding the weak retail sentiment, the follower count for the stock surged up 1,170% on Stocktwits.

Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited (STFS)

Xiamen, China-based Star Fashion Culture’s stock lost over 85% in January. Founded in 2015, the company provides content marketing solutions in China. Its shares began trading on the Nasdaq on Oct. 11, 2024, following a 2.15 million-stock IPO at $4 per share.

The 30-day change in follower count on Stocktwits is +560%.

A retail watcher said the stock may have hit the bottom, given Star Fashion Culture is a profitable company and has raised $8 million from the IPO.

Foxx Development Holdings, Inc. (FOXX)

Irvine, California-based Foxx Development’s stock has risen 9.3% in January. The company sells smartphones and tablets under the Foxx brand in the U.S. It also offers wearables and other communication terminals.

FOXX sentiment and message volume February 3, premarket as of 5:02 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Foxx Development stock remains ‘bullish’ (74/100), with the positivity accompanied by ‘high’ message volume.

A retail watcher said they would accumulate the stock as it bounced off the $5 level a couple of times and the stock price was approaching its volume weighted average orice (VWAP).

Retail following for the stock rose 480% on the platform in January.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE)

Kuke Music’s 30-day change in follower count on Stocktwits was +173%. The Beijing-based company provides classical music licensing, subscription and education services in China. It has two business segments – Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business and Music Events and Performances Business.

Kuke Music stock has gained over 4% in January.

Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS)

Shares of Dutch artificial intelligence infrastructure company Nebius Group gained nearly 18% in January. The company said it raised equity capital from investors, including Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), in December.

It said then it plans to use the proceeds to finance the development of its full-stack artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, including large-scale GPU clusters, cloud platforms, and developer tools and services.

Nebius was a spin-off company from the publicly traded Yandex Group, the Dutch holding company of Russian Internet giant Yandex.

NBIS sentiment and message volume February 3, premarket as of 5:02 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Nebius stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ (78/100) and message volume was ‘extremely high.’

Retail followers for Nebius stock on the platform rose 151% in January.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos