5 Stocks Retailers Are Most Bullish About On Stocktwits At Start Of New Trading Week

The ongoing market rally faces a key test this week as the Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release the consumer price inflation report this week.

First Published Dec 9, 2024, 6:03 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 6:03 PM IST

U.S. stocks advanced for a third straight week, with the broader S&P 500 Index notching up record intraday and closing highs on Friday. The non-farm payrolls report released Friday showed that the labor market held up reasonably well, perking up risk appetite. 

The ongoing market rally faces a key test this week as the Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release the consumer and producer price inflation reports for November on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. These data may affect the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee’s December rate decision, which is scheduled for Dec. 19

A few key earnings reports, including those of Oracle Corp. ($ORCL), Toll Brothers, Inc. ($TOL), AutoZone, Inc. ($AZO), Adobe Systems, Inc. ($ADBE), Broadcom, Inc. ($AVGO), and Costco Wholesale Corp. ($COST), may also be on investors’ radar.

The following stocks are eliciting the most bullish reactions from the retail crowd on Stocktwits:

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ($SXTC)

Shares of Jiangsu, China-based China SXT Pharma, a specialty pharma company focusing on traditional Chinese medicine pieces, are advancing strongly in premarket trading on Monday. 

In premarket trading, as of 6:50 a.m. EDT, the stock jumped 35.13% to $0.50, although it is down about 91% for the year. 

Some retailers on Stocktwits attributed the strength to “pumpers” getting behind the stock. Also, China has hinted at additional stimulus measures to be unveiled in 2025  to boost the domestic economy.

Chinese state media Xinhua reported that the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, chaired by President Xi Jinping, vowed to implement a more proactive fiscal policy and a moderately loose monetary policy next year.

sxtc-sentiment.png SXTC sentiment and message volume December 9, 2024, premarket as of 6:50 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Sentiment toward China SXT was ‘extremely bullish’ (97/100), improving from the ‘bullish’ mood that prevailed a day ago. The improved sentiment was accompanied by a pick up in message volume to ‘extremely high.’

Fangdd Network Group, Inc. ($DUO)

Shares of Shenzhen, China-based customer-oriented property technology company also rose sharply in premarket trading. The stock climbed 42.93% to $0.83.

After regaining compliance with the Nasdaq listing standards last month, the company raised $5 million through a registered direct offering. 

duo-sentiment.png DUO sentiment and message volume December 9, 2024, premarket as of 6:50 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment toward the stock turned from ‘bullish’ a day ago to ‘extremely bullish’ (93/100), with message volume increasing to an ‘extremely high’ level. 

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ($BABA)

China stimulus optimism and Alibaba founder Jack Ma’s comments at the 20th anniversary of fintech affiliate Ant Group buoyed sentiment toward Alibaba stock.

Ma, who has been rarely making public appearances after he came under the scrutiny of the ruling Communist party following a speech in late 2020, reportedly said he had faith in the next 20 years of Ant.

As Alibaba shares rose 6.83% to $91.80 in premarket trading, retailers reposed confidence in the Chinese e-commerce giant.

baba-sentiment.png BABA sentiment and message volume December 9, 2024, premarket as of 6:50 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

The sentiment meter on Stocktwits read 90/100 for Alibaba, suggesting ‘extreme bullishness’ on ‘high’ message volume activity.

Oracle

Oracle Corp. ($ORCL), a provider of integrated suite of applications, plus secure infrastructure in its namesake cloud, will release its fiscal year 2025 second-quarter results after the market closes on Monday.

Analysts, on average, expect Oracle to report second-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48, compared to $1.34 a year ago and the guidance of $1.45-$1.49.

Revenue is estimated to improve 9.12% year-over-year (YoY) from $12.94 billion to $14.12 billion. 

orcl-sentiment.png ORCL sentiment and message volume December 9, 2024, premarket as of 6:50 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment toward Oracle was ‘extremely bullish’ (82/100) on Stocktwits, improving from a neutral mood a year ago. Message volume remained ‘high.’

Oracle shares have jumped 84% for the year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ($RXRX)

Recursion Pharma stock climbed more than 10% to $8.82 in Monday’s premarket. The stock is down about 11% for the year.

Late last month, Recursion completed its combination with Exscientia, creating a vertically integrated and technology-enabled drug discovery platform. 

recursion-sentiment.png  RXRX sentiment and message volume December 9, 2024, premarket as of 6:50 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail is ‘extremely bullish’ (70/100) on the stock, with sentiment improving from ‘neutral’ a day ago. Message volume also improved to ‘high.’

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

