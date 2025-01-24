4 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits On Thursday

The S&P 500 Index settled at its first closing high for the year on Thursday, thanks to strong earnings momentum and lingering Fed rate cut hopes

4 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits On Thursday
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 1:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 1:58 PM IST

After some nervous moments at the start of the new year, the stock market has returned to its winning ways. The S&P 500 Index, a measure of broader market activity, settled at its first closing high for the year on Thursday, thanks to strong earnings momentum and lingering hopes that the Federal Reserve will continue to cut rates.

Amid the market momentum, a handful of stocks in the technology, communication services, and entertainment industries saw brisk retail activity. The screening criteria used was a1,000% or more increase in 24-hour message volume.

Matterport, Inc. (MTTR)

Sunnyvale, California-based Matterport is a spatial data company focusing on digitization and datafication. In April 2024, Matterport announced a deal to be acquired by online real estate marketplace provider CoStar Group, Inc. ($CSGP) for $5.50 per share or a total equity value of $2.1 billion.

The transaction hasn’t been consummated by the initial timeline of 2024.

mttr-sentiment.png MTTR sentiment and message volume January 24, 2025, as of 3:01 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Matterport stock improved to ‘bullish’ (72/100) from the ‘bearish mood that prevailed a day ago. Message volume rose to “extremely high” levels as retail discussed about the deal closing and the stock trajectory in the run-up to the event.

The Matterport stock rose 1.56% on Thursday, although without any stock-specific catalyst. After more than doubling in 2024, the stock has added 10% so far in January.

Nvni Group Limited (NVNI) 

Brazilian B2B software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform provider rallied over 30% in Thursday’s after-hours session after the company said it regained compliance with the Nasdaq exchange’s minimum closing bid price requirement. 

The stock is down about 39% so far in January after rising nearly 65% in 2024.

nvni-sentiment.png NVNI sentiment and message volume January 24, 2025, as of 3:01 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Nvni stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ (75/100) from the ‘bearish’ sentiment that prevailed a day earlier. As retail welcomed the move, the chatter grew louder, sending the message volume to ‘high’ levels.

However, the company faces other headwinds, such as non-compliance with the Nasdaq listing standards about the timely filing of financial reports.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE)

reAlpha is a real estate company developing an end-to-end commission-free homebuying platform using the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and inorganic growth

The Dublin, Ohio-based company’s stock climbed 1.66% on Thursday with below-average volume and added an incremental 2.72% in the after-hours.

Most watchers of reAlpha stock were bullish on the stock amid the increased retail activity. Some banked on shorts covering their positions, leading to a rally in reAlpha stock.

FingerMotion, Inc. (FNGR)

FingerMotion stock settled Thursday’s session up 1.72% at $1.18, off the day’s high of $1.2. The upside came as the mobile payment and recharge platform solutions provider operating in China announced multiple contract wins to equip emergency response system vehicles with its C2 platform.

The micro-cap company said the contracts were secured through a competitive public tender process that rigorously reviewed its technical capability, cost-effectiveness, and regulatory compliance.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

We Asked Stocktwits Users What's Next For Netflix Stock After Stellar Q4 Earnings: Retail Mixed About Trajectory

We Asked Stocktwits Users What's Next For Netflix Stock After Stellar Q4 Earnings: Retail Mixed About Trajectory

TAL Education Stock Soars On Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Extremely Bullish

TAL Education Stock Soars On Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Extremely Bullish

TruGolf Stock Gallops In After-hours On Availability Of New Portable Golf Launch Monitor In Canada: Retail Gets Excited

TruGolf Stock Gallops In After-hours On Availability Of New Portable Golf Launch Monitor In Canada: Retail Gets Excited

Verizon Expected To Report Nearly Flat Growth In Q4 But Retail Optimism Abounds

Verizon Expected To Report Nearly Flat Growth In Q4 But Retail Optimism Abounds

MakeMyTrip Stock Surges After Q3 Revenue Jump: Retail's Not Convinced

MakeMyTrip Stock Surges After Q3 Revenue Jump: Retail's Not Convinced

Recent Stories

Redefining Car Accessories Market: Drivestylish is Setting New Standards

Redefining Car Accessories Market: Drivestylish is Setting New Standards

2025 Honda Activa 110 Launch: Know about range, price, battery, specifications and features RBA

2025 Honda Activa 110 Launch: Know about range, price, battery, specifications and features

Fast track your credit health: Increase your CIBIL score in 30 days AJR

Fast-track your credit health: Increase your CIBIL score in 30 days

'Jennifer herself admitted it': Viral post on Michelle & Barack Obama divorce talks spark social media frenzy shk

'Jennifer herself admitted it': Viral post on Michelle & Barack Obama divorce talks spark social media frenzy

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Court sends accused to police custody till January 29, orders further probe dmn

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Court sends accused to police custody till January 29, orders further probe

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Video Icon
Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Video Icon
Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Video Icon
Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Video Icon