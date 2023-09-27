Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Tourism Day 2023: Explore India's 7 most serene meditation and yoga centres

    On World Tourism Day, consider embarking on a transformative journey to one of these serene destinations to rejuvenate your mind, body, and spirit.

    World Tourism Day 2023: Explore India's 7 most serene meditation and yoga centres snt eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 2:55 PM IST

    India, the birthplace of yoga and meditation, has long been a sanctuary for those seeking inner peace and spiritual growth. On this World Tourism Day, we invite you to explore the tranquil and spiritual side of India by embarking on a journey to seven of its most serene meditation and yoga centres. These sacred places not only offer an escape from the chaos of everyday life but also provide a gateway to self-discovery and well-being.

    1. Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

    Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas along the banks of the Ganges River, Parmarth Niketan is a world-renowned yoga and meditation centre. This ashram offers daily yoga classes, meditation sessions, and spiritual discourses. The Ganga Aarti, performed every evening, is a mesmerizing experience that connects visitors with the divine and the natural beauty of the surroundings.

    2. Vipassana International Academy, Igatpuri, Maharashtra

    For those seeking intense meditation and self-reflection, the Vipassana International Academy in Igatpuri is a transformative destination. This centre offers courses in Vipassana, a meditation technique that aims to purify the mind and liberate it from suffering. The serene ambiance and strict code of silence make it an ideal place for deep introspection.

    3. Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Dhanwantari Ashram, Kerala

    Located in the lush greenery of Kerala, the Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Dhanwantari Ashram is a haven for yoga enthusiasts and spiritual seekers. This centre offers comprehensive yoga teacher training programs, yoga retreats, and Ayurvedic treatments. The serene backwaters and coconut groves surrounding the ashram enhance the sense of tranquility.

    4. Osho International Meditation Resort, Pune, Maharashtra

    The Osho International Meditation Resort in Pune is a modern oasis of spirituality and self-discovery. Founded by the controversial guru Osho, this centre encourages meditation, dynamic therapies, and self-exploration. The resort's lush gardens, Olympic-sized swimming pool, and serene environment provide a unique blend of relaxation and introspection.

    5. Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

    Nestled at the foothills of the Velliangiri Mountains, the Isha Yoga Centre is dedicated to promoting inner transformation and spiritual growth. Visitors can participate in yoga programs, attend meditation sessions, and explore the sacred Dhyanalinga temple. The centre's serene natural setting adds to the overall sense of peace and tranquility.

    6. Tushita Meditation Centre, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

    Perched in the serene hills of Dharamshala, the Tushita Meditation Centre offers courses in Tibetan Buddhism, meditation, and philosophy. Set against the backdrop of the majestic Dhauladhar Range, this centre provides the ideal setting for those seeking to deepen their meditation practice and understanding of Buddhist teachings.

    7. Art of Living International Centre, Bangalore, Karnataka

    Founded by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the Art of Living International Centre in Bangalore is a hub for meditation, yoga, and holistic wellness. Visitors can participate in yoga and meditation programs, explore the beautiful Vishalakshi Mantap, and unwind in the lush gardens and tranquil atmosphere of the ashram.

    India's meditation and yoga centres are not just places for physical exercise but also gateways to spiritual exploration, self-discovery, and inner peace. On World Tourism Day, consider embarking on a transformative journey to one of these serene destinations to rejuvenate your mind, body, and spirit. Whether you are a seasoned practitioner or a beginner, India's meditation and yoga centres offer a profound and enriching experience that can positively impact your life.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 2:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Food to Mood: How nutrition helps your mental well-being SHG EAI

    Food to Mood: How nutrition helps your mental well-being

    World Tourism Day 2023: 5 hidden forts and palaces of India waiting to be rediscovered snt eai

    World Tourism Day 2023: 5 hidden forts and palaces of India waiting to be rediscovered

    World Tourism Day 2023: From Tarkarli to Karwar - a look at India's 5 undiscovered coastal treasures snt eai

    World Tourism Day 2023: From Tarkarli to Karwar - a look at India's 5 undiscovered coastal treasures

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav reception: Why did the couple cancel Chandigarh, Delhi receptions? Read to know ATG

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav reception: Why did the couple cancel Chandigarh, Delhi receptions? Read to know

    World Tourism Day 2023: Let's celebrate wearing your favourite destination's themed dresses EAI

    World Tourism Day 2023: Let's celebrate wearing your favourite destination's themed dresses

    Recent Stories

    Massive fire at chemical factory in Punjab's Mohali, several injured AJR

    Massive fire at chemical factory in Punjab's Mohali, several injured

    UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed shares message on Prophet Muhammad's birthday anr

    UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed shares message on Prophet Muhammad's birthday

    How to use curry leaves effectively to avoid dandruff rkn

    How to use curry leaves effectively to avoid dandruff

    Why did Baahubali producer Shobhu Yarlagadda take action against Prabhas' new wax statue RKK

    Why did Baahubali producer Shobhu Yarlagadda take action against Prabhas' new wax statue?

    World Tourism Day 2023: Explore Sara Ali Khan's adventures from Himachal Pradesh to London SHG

    World Tourism Day 2023: Explore Sara Ali Khan's adventures from Himachal Pradesh to London

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon