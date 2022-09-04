Happy Teachers' Day 2022: Wishes, images, WhatsApp/Facebook messages to share with your teachers

Being a teacher is a noble profession that allows sharing knowledge with those who need it, spreading wisdom, and at every step building the minds of those who will build the future. Teachers are the pillars of our life and play an important role in guiding us throughout our student life. Here are some images, wishes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages to share with your teachers.

We hold a high appreciation for teachers and gurus for their unselfish contributions to our educational process. The September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day in India. An annual event is held to appreciate and recognise the extraordinary contribution teachers make to our lives. The day also commemorates Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a former president of India.

Here are some wishes and images which you can share with all the guiding lights in your lives to appreciate them and their work. 1. You have always been an excellent educator who knew how to illuminate a soul with its light. Happy Teacher's Day to my favorite teacher! 2. Wishing you joy and happiness, you are an amazing teacher, and you only deserve the best. 3. The best teachers teach from the heart, not from the book. Thank you for being a wonderful teacher. Happy Teacher's Day! 4. Happy Teacher's Day! It has been an honor to get to learn so many things from you; thank you for inspiring me! We need more instructors like you in our schools and universities. 5. You are the spark, the inspiration, the guide, the candle to my life. I am deeply thankful that you are my teacher.

6. The best teachers don’t give you the answer, but they spark within you the desire to find the answer yourself. Happy Teacher's Day! 7. From ABC’s to red, white and blue; to history and mathematics too, all I want to say is a big THANK you! 8. Happy Teacher's Day to you! Your wisdom, dedication and kindness will always lead us on the right path and inspire us to be better human beings. 9. Dear teacher, I wish you a happy teacher's day. Thank you for being the guide and for inspiring me to do well in my studies. You are the best teacher. 10. Teachers like you are the reason why ordinary students like us dream of doing extraordinary things.