Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    World Spine Day 2023: Know how proper posture can transform your spine health

    On World Spine Day, let us know the importance of caring for your spine. Also, understand how good posture can impact your spine health.

    World Spine Day 2023: Know how proper posture can transform your spine health RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 8:44 AM IST

    Our spine is a vital structure of our body, bearing more load than any other single component. It consists of 33 vertebrae stacked on top of one another, separated by soft, rubbery discs that act as shock absorbers. Inside the spinal column is a spinal canal that houses the nerves responsible for proper functioning. The spinal column primarily acts as a load-bearing structure, while also protecting the nerves. 

    Taking Care of the Spine:
    Caring for our spine is essential both during good health and when we face spinal issues. The approach to spine care differs between these states. Neglecting the spine and muscles around it even when we are healthy can lead to back aches of muscular origin, the most common cause of back pain in young individuals. This type of back pain arises due to weak muscles, often a result of a sedentary lifestyle and neglecting spinal health. However, the load we put on the spine remains the same. Strengthening these muscles through regular exercise is a must to support the load and proper functioning of the spine.

    Proper Posture Can Transform Your Spine Health.
    Even strong, healthy muscles can become a source of pain when we maintain a poor posture, such as prolonged slouching and sitting for a longer duration. It's logical to say that bad posture, which constantly stretches the muscles, can lead to increased pain. Thus, maintaining a proper posture is of paramount importance. This means sitting with a straight back and proper back support, keeping the laptop screen at eye level, using a comfortable chair rather than a low sofa, and avoiding working while lying down.

    World Spine Day 2023: Know how proper posture can transform your spine health RBA

    Spine Care While Having a Spinal Disease:
    In a diseased spine, we need to strengthen the back muscles as this will offload the strain on the spinal bones. The different diseases affecting the spine may include cancer or infection of the spine, degeneration (wear and tear of the spine), disc herniation, or metabolic and inflammatory disorders. All these conditions can destroy bone, and lead to the loss of integrity and compression of nerves within the spinal column. Thus, taking the load off of the spine becomes necessary in such compromised situations to minimize the disastrous effects of spinal diseases. This can be achieved through correct postural balance, along with isometric back-strengthening exercises.

    World Spine Day 2023: Know how proper posture can transform your spine health RBA

    Post-Surgical Care of the Spine:
    Post-surgical spine care is another focus point for maintaining good spinal health. Sometimes, surgery of the spine becomes unavoidable to address certain spine issues through surgery like nerve decompression, spinal alignment correction, deformity correction, or the removal of pus or tumours. 

    Spinal surgeries can be quite extensive, rendering the spine unstable. Most of these surgeries require the removal of significant muscle tissue to access the spine, implant screws and rods and stabilize the spine, and fuse the spine with bone graft. Thus, they demand a post-operative rehabilitation regime to strengthen the spinal muscles to achieve full recovery after the surgery.

    -Dr. Amrithlal. A. Mascarenhas, Consultant - Spine Surgery, Manipal Hospital Millers Road

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 8:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Boss Day: All you need to know about this day and how to celebrate it RKK

    World Boss Day: All you need to know about this day and how to celebrate it

    World Food Day 2023: Day, history, significance ATG EAI

    World Food Day 2023: Day, history, significance

    Navratri 2023 Day 2: Details on Ma Brahmacharini and puja significance ATG EAI

    Navratri 2023 Day 2: Details on Ma Brahmacharini and puja significance

    Love relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from October 16 to October 22, 2023 AJR

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from October 16 to October 22, 2023

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from October 16 to October 22, 2023 AJR

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from October 16 to October 22, 2023

    Recent Stories

    'Azadi': Sreenath Bhasi, Vani Viswanath starrer's poster look out rkn

    'Azadi': Sreenath Bhasi, Vani Viswanath starrer's poster look out

    Israel Palestine war: UN chief Antonio Guterres urges Hamas to release hostages without conditions AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: UN chief Antonio Guterres urges Hamas to release hostages without conditions

    Har Shikhar Tiranga This team hoisted the tricolour over highest peaks of every state in India

    This team proudly hoisted the tricolour over highest peaks of every state in India

    Photo Jawan star Nayanthara shares romantic photo with Vignesh Shivan, calls him her 'home'

    Photo: Jawan star Nayanthara shares romantic photo with Vignesh Shivan, calls him her 'home'

    Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 25 years: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji-Karan Johar surprise fans during special screening of their 1998 film RBA

    Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 25 years: Shah Rukh, Rani Mukerji-Karan Johar surprise fans during special screening

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon