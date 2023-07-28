World Hepatitis Day: All you need to know about this infection

On World Hepatitis Day (WHD), we spoke to By Dr. Shiran Shetty, Professor and Head - the Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, who talked about types, causes, symptoms of Hepatitis and more.

World Hepatitis Day (WHD) takes places every year on 28 July, bringing the world together under a single theme to raise awareness of the global burden of viral Hepatitis. The program aims to combat Hepatitis and achieve countrywide elimination of Hepatitis C by 2030, significantly reducing the infected population, morbidity and mortality associated with Hepatitis B and C.

What is Hepatitis? The medical term for liver inflammation is Hepatitis. Hepatitis comes in a variety of forms and has numerous causes.

What are the types of Hepatitis?

Hepatitis is divided into two parts:

Acute: Short-lasting illness

Chronic: when the illness lasted for longer (six or more months)

What are the causes of Hepatitis?

There are number of things that can cause Hepatitis:

Viral Hepatitis: The most common cause of Hepatitis is infection with virus. There are different type of viruses which can cause different type of Hepatitis:

Hepatitis A: This is typically an acute, transient illness. It is typically transmitted by eating or drinking something exposed to the Hepatitis A virus. It occurs more frequently in developing nations. Hepatitis B: This is acquired through bodily fluids or blood. As a result, it can be spread through unprotected sex or through the use of contaminated needles (used, for instance, by drug users). Additionally, a pregnant woman can transmit it to her unborn child. Although it can be an acute illness, it can also become chronic and harm the liver in some situations. Hepatitis C: Similar to hepatitis B, this is also spread through blood or bodily fluids. This is more likely to progress into a chronic condition and result in ongoing liver issues. In the Western world, it is the most prevalent type of viral Hepatitis. Hepatitis D: These spreads similarly to how hepatitis B and C do. However, it can only impact those who have additionally contracted hepatitis B. Hepatitis E: This condition resembles hepatitis A. Additionally; it can spread through contaminated food and drink. It typically causes a brief illness from which people fully recover.

Also Read: Here are ayurvedic solutions for speedy recovery of cuts, injuries

Infections: Other than viruses, certain bacteria can also cause Hepatitis.

What are the symptoms of Hepatitis?

Some of the signs to look out for are high body temperature, jaundice, itching, nausea, fatigue, and dark urine.

How is Hepatitis diagnosed?

Liver function test, viral test (to detect viral Hepatitis), ultrasound, Liver biopsy can be performed by the treating physician to check for Hepatitis.

What happens if we neglect these symptoms?

If Hepatitis is undetected in early stages, it may lead to irreversible progression of liver damage leading to chronic liver disease, cirrhosis, liver failure or liver cancer over time.

What is the treatment of Hepatitis?

Hepatitis A: Since hepatitis A is a transient illness, treatment is typically not necessary. If symptoms are extremely uncomfortable, bed rest may be advised. Follow your doctor's recommendations for hydration and nutrition if you experience vomiting or diarrhoea. This infection can be avoided by getting the Hepatitis A vaccine.

Hepatitis B: There is no particular course of treatment for acute hepatitis B. Antiviral drugs are used to treat chronic Hepatitis B. Immunisation can protect against Hepatitis B.

Hepatitis C: Hepatitis C is treated with antiviral drugs for both acute and chronic forms. A combination of antiviral drug therapies is typically used to treat people with chronic hepatitis C. They might also require additional testing to determine the best course of treatment. A liver transplant may be an option for people with chronic hepatitis C who develop cirrhosis. Currently, there is no vaccination for hepatitis C.

Also Read: Buy Hilsa correctly to preserve it for future: 7 ways to save species

Hepatitis D: By receiving the hepatitis B vaccine, one can avoid contracting hepatitis D, as hepatitis D cannot exist without hepatitis B infection.

Hepatitis E: There are no specific medical treatments for hepatitis E. The infection frequently resolves on its own because it is so acute. People who have this kind of infection are frequently advised to rest enough, drink plenty of fluids, eat enough, and abstain from alcohol.

How Can I Prevent Hepatitis Infection?

Maintaining good hygiene is one of the most important ways to prevent hepatitis A and E. Avoid local water, ice, raw or undercooked shellfish, oysters, raw fruit, and raw vegetables if you're visiting a developing nation. Hepatitis B, C, and D contracted through contaminated blood can be prevented by: not sharing drug needles, not sharing razors, not using someone else’s toothbrush, not touching spilled blood. Unprotected sexual activity can result in the transmission of hepatitis B and C. Using dental dams and condoms can help reduce the risk of infection when practising safe sex. The use of vaccines is a crucial component of hepatitis prevention. Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B can both be prevented through vaccination.