'Will you be mine?': Google Doodle celebrates Valentine’s Day with animated graphic; Check out

Google Doodle celebrated Valentine’s Day 2023 with an adorable animated graphic. The doodle shows two sad water droplets falling far apart before they reunite to form a happy heart.

Valentine’s Day is here and so is Google Doodle. The animated Google Doodle for February 14 honours Valentine's Day, the most romantic day of the year when people throughout the world show their love for their spouses, friends, and loves by giving them presents, messages, and other things. Two raindrops are seen falling and forming a heart. Every year, Google posts a doodle to mark the event as people celebrate the day with their loved ones.

“Rain or shine, will you be mine? Today’s Valentine's Day Doodle celebrates the most romantic day of the year when people all over the world express affection to their lovers, friends, and partners through gifts, greetings, and more,” Google Doodle said on its page.

Also Read | Valentine's Day 2023: Five last-minute DIY gift ideas for your special person

Valentine's Day is observed annually on February 14. It is observed in honour of Saint Valentine, a Roman saint who lived in the third century. Valentine's Day started out as a Christian holiday honouring one or two early Christians who died as martyrs. But as time has gone on, this has transformed into a significant cultural, religious, and economic celebration of romance, love, and relationships.

Also Read: Valentine's Day 2023: 10 unique gift ideas to sweep your partner off their feet

Meanwhile, did you know that throughout the Middle Ages, nations in Europe including England and France thought that bird breeding season began on February 14th? They connected this phenomena with love and soon started having romantic festivals. The 17th century saw a rise in popularity for the festival all around the world.

Also Read: Valentine's Day 2022: Here are 5 last-minute gift ideas for her