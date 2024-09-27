Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why should you apply sunscreen in the evening, even when sun's gone?

     Applying sunscreen in the evening, even without sun exposure, protects against blue light, prevents skin damage, and enhances overall skincare, promoting long-term skin health.
     

    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 9:38 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 9:47 AM IST

    When we think of sunscreen, we often associate it with sunny days and outdoor activities. However, applying sunscreen in the evening, even when the sun isn’t shining, can be equally beneficial for our skin. Here’s why incorporating this step into your evening skincare routine is essential and the ultimate benefits it brings.

    Protection Against Blue Light
    In our digital age, we are exposed to various sources of blue light emitted from screens—computers, smartphones, and tablets. Research suggests that prolonged exposure to blue light can contribute to skin damage, including hyperpigmentation, collagen breakdown, and accelerated aging. Applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen in the evening helps create a barrier against these harmful effects, protecting your skin even when you’re indoors.

    Prevention of Skin Damage
    UV rays are not limited to sunny days. UVA rays can penetrate clouds and glass, leading to skin damage even when the sun isn’t directly visible. These rays can cause premature aging and increase the risk of skin cancer. By using sunscreen in the evening, you help shield your skin from potential residual UV exposure, providing an additional layer of protection.

    Moisturizing and Nourishing Benefits
    Many modern sunscreens are formulated with additional skin-nourishing ingredients, such as antioxidants, vitamins, and moisturizing agents. By applying sunscreen in the evening, you’re not just protecting your skin but also giving it a dose of hydration and nourishment. This can help keep your skin looking youthful, plump, and healthy.

    Enhancing Your Skincare Routine
    Incorporating sunscreen into your evening regimen can be an effective way to ensure that you’re consistently protecting your skin. It serves as a reminder that skin care is a 24/7 commitment. This approach helps reinforce the habit of applying sunscreen daily, making it less likely to skip this crucial step on sunny days when you’re out and about.

    Long-term Benefits
    The cumulative effects of sun exposure can lead to long-term skin issues, such as dark spots, wrinkles, and even skin cancer. You take proactive measures to mitigate these risks by diligently applying sunscreen in the evening. Over time, this habit can significantly improve your skin’s overall health and appearance.

    Applying sunscreen in the evening—even when the sun isn’t out—is a smart choice for your skin. It protects against blue light, prevents potential UV damage, offers moisturizing benefits, and reinforces your daily skincare routine. By prioritizing this simple step, you’re investing in your skin's long-term health and beauty. Make evening sunscreen application a non-negotiable part of your daily regimen, and watch your skin thrive!

