Why should you adopt a desi dog? Here are some major reasons

Choosing to adopt a dog is a big decision. But it is also one of the most rewarding decisions you can make.

The first step in adopting a new pet is to determine what kind of dog you are looking for. There are hundreds of dogs waiting for someone like you! There are many different breeds, sizes, and personalities to choose from but when you adopt a dog, not only do you get to give them the best possible life, but you also help save another animal from being out on the roads or in a shelter.

Did you know that in India 60,000,000 dogs are raised in shelters without a home or family of their own? Change in perception of desi dogs would help them find the loving home they deserve.

Also Read: Happy Friendship Day 2022: 5 ways to celebrate this day with your pet

You have the best of intentions, and dog adoption is a wonderful thing. No dog is “right” or “wrong.” However, there is probably a “right” or “wrong” dog for you and your lifestyle.

Indie dogs are just as lovable as any other dog breed out there. They make great companion pets and due to their instinct to sense the bad in people, they can also be very helpful when it comes to protecting your home. The tough physical traits of Indie dogs are a result of natural selection. This makes them resilient and less prone to health conditions.

Once you adopt an indie dog, they make for great companions for children as well as other pets.

Many people adopt a dog between the ages of 1-2 years because they want a young adult. However, dogs don't hit their teenage years until they're around 3. During adolescence, the personality of a setter is still forming.

Also Read: Balanced diet to regular grooming: Check out the Monsoon guide for your pets

Closely consider your lifestyle before adopting. And remember that shelters always need volunteers, so you can get your dog fix before you decide—and make a difference at the same time.

For free adoption updates, you can sign up at Dog with Blog or follow their Twitter feed.