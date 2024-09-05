Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When will the second Lunar Eclipse of 2024 take place? Know time and visibility in India

    The second lunar eclipse of 2024 will be a penumbral eclipse, visible in various parts of the world but not in India. Learn about its timing, visibility, and astrological significance.

    When will the second Lunar Eclipse of 2024 take place? Know time and visibility in India RKK
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 1:05 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 1:05 PM IST

    The second and final lunar eclipse (second lunar eclipse 2024) of the year is set to occur in September. This celestial event, a partial lunar eclipse, will be visible in various parts of the world, including India. Many are curious about this eclipse, seeking information about its timing, visibility, and potential effects.

    Religious beliefs often associate eclipses with inauspicious occurrences. A lunar eclipse, for instance, is believed to occur when Rahu, a shadow entity, devours the moon. This event is considered particularly risky for pregnant women and their unborn children, as their actions during this time are believed to directly impact the child. Consequently, pregnant women are advised to refrain from sleeping or eating once the Sutak period, a time of ritualistic observance before and after the eclipse, begins. Let's delve into the timing of this lunar eclipse.

    Date and Time of the Final Lunar Eclipse

    The second and last lunar eclipse of the year will take place on Wednesday, September 18th. This penumbral eclipse will coincide with the full moon of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, just a day before the commencement of the Pitru Paksha period. The eclipse will begin at 6:11 PM and last until 10:17 PM, spanning approximately 4 hours. However, the exact timings may vary depending on the geographical location.

    Visibility of the Lunar Eclipse in India

    The lunar eclipse will transpire between 6 AM and 10 AM. Being a penumbral lunar eclipse, it won't be visible in India. However, it will be observable from various other regions, including Arctic Europe, North and South America, Africa, the Atlantic Ocean, Antarctica, and the Indian Ocean. From an astrological perspective, this celestial event is believed to influence all zodiac signs and constellations.

    Sutak Period

    The Sutak period commences approximately 9 hours before the eclipse. Accordingly, it will begin on the night of September 17th. During this period, temples remain closed, and religious beliefs discourage engaging in any auspicious activities. Pregnant women, in particular, are advised to abstain from activities like cooking, cutting vegetables, and even eating. However, the Sutak's impact is primarily relevant in regions where the eclipse is visible. Since the lunar eclipse won't be visible in India, its influence is considered negligible.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bananas to eggs: 10 instant energy-boosting foods RKK

    Bananas to eggs: 10 instant energy-boosting foods

    Teachers Day 2024: Who was Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan? Know Interesting facts about the first Vice-President of India RBA

    Teachers' Day 2024: Who was Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan? Know facts about the first Vice-President of India

    Check you daily horoscope: September 5, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: September 5, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Numerology Prediction for September 5, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 5, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Teachers' Day 2024: Wishes, SMS, WhatsApp/Facebook Status and Messages to Share with your teachers NTI

    Teachers' Day 2024: Wishes, SMS, WhatsApp/Facebook Status and Messages to share with your teachers

    Recent Stories

    Bobby Deol to Aamir Khan: 7 actors who own and earn from dairy farms ATG

    Bobby Deol to Aamir Khan: 7 actors who own and earn from dairy farms

    Bananas to eggs: 10 instant energy-boosting foods RKK

    Bananas to eggs: 10 instant energy-boosting foods

    Are you overthinking? Try THESE 7 Japanese methods to find mental clarity gcw

    Are you overthinking? Try THESE 7 Japanese methods to find mental clarity

    Karnataka govt cracks down on private bus fare hike during Ganesh Chaturthi 2024; Over 20 buses fined vkp

    Karnataka govt cracks down on private bus fare hike during Ganesh Chaturthi 2024; Over 20 buses fined

    Sai Pallavi on marriage plans: Will family pressure make the actress tie the knot anytime soon? Read THIS RBA

    Sai Pallavi on marriage plans: Will family pressure make the actress tie the knot anytime soon? Read THIS

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon