    What Is Lactose Intolerance? Learn why some people are affected and others aren't

    An individual's lactose intolerance is influenced by various circumstances. It is generally influenced by dietary, genetic, and evolutionary variables and differs among populations.

    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

    Many people experience discomfort from dairy products due to lactose intolerance, which can lead to symptoms like bloating and gas. If you've faced these issues, you're not alone—about 70% of people worldwide have difficulty digesting lactose, the sugar in milk. This condition is more common in regions where dairy farming has been less prevalent historically. When the body does not produce enough lactase, the enzyme required to break down lactose, lactose intolerance develops. Thus, if dairy causes you trouble, it's a widespread issue rooted in historical dietary patterns and genetic variations across different populations.

    What is lactose intolerance? 
    Lactose intolerance occurs when the body lacks lactase, the enzyme needed to digest lactose, the primary sugar in milk. Without enough lactase, lactose isn’t broken down into glucose and galactose, which can then be absorbed into the bloodstream. Instead, undigested lactose moves into the colon, causing digestive discomfort and symptoms like bloating and gas.

    Symptoms of lactose intolerance 
    Here are some of the major symptoms of lactose intolerance in humans:

    1.Gas
    2. Bloating 
    3. Diarrhea
    4. Nausea 
    5. Abdominal cramps

    Types of Lactose Intolerance

    1. Congenital Lactase Deficiency: A rare genetic condition where infants are born with little to no lactase enzyme, making it difficult to digest milk.

    2. Primary Lactose Intolerance: The most common form, resulting from a gradual decrease in lactase production as people age.

    3. Secondary Lactose Intolerance: This type occurs due to damage or disease affecting the small intestine, leading to reduced lactase enzyme levels.

    Why Some People Are Lactose Intolerant
    Lactose intolerance varies due to genetic, evolutionary, and dietary factors. Genetics determine lactase production levels, while evolutionary adaptations have enabled some populations to digest lactose more effectively due to a history of dairy consumption. Additionally, consistent milk intake can stimulate lactase production, potentially reducing intolerance.

