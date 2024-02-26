Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    What is Hojicha tea? All you need to know about benefits, right time to drink this tea

    Hojicha tea is a type of Japanese green tea that is distinguished by its roasted flavor and reddish-brown colour. Here are some benefits of hojicha tea and the best time to drink it.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    Hojicha tea is a type of Japanese green tea that is distinguished by its roasted flavor and reddish-brown color. It is made by roasting green tea leaves, typically of the bancha or sencha variety, at high temperatures, which results in a unique taste profile with lower caffeine content compared to other green teas. Here are some benefits of hojicha tea and the best time to drink it:

    Benefits of Hojicha Tea

    Low Caffeine Content

    The roasting process reduces the caffeine content of hojicha tea, making it a suitable option for those looking to reduce their caffeine intake while still enjoying a flavorful beverage.

    Rich in Antioxidants

    Like other green teas, hojicha contains antioxidants such as catechins, which may help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the body.

    Gentle on the Stomach

    The roasting process alters the chemical composition of hojicha tea, resulting in a smoother, milder flavor that is easier on the stomach, making it suitable for individuals with sensitive digestive systems.

    Warm and Comforting

    The toasty, nutty flavor of hojicha tea makes it a comforting beverage, particularly during colder months or as an evening drink to unwind and relax.

    Hydration

    Like all teas, hojicha can contribute to daily hydration goals, helping to maintain overall health and well-being.

    Best Time to Drink Hojicha Tea

    Morning

    While hojicha tea contains less caffeine than other green teas, it still provides a gentle energy boost, making it a suitable choice for a morning beverage to kickstart your day without the jitters associated with higher caffeine content.

    Afternoon

    Hojicha's soothing, nutty flavor makes it an excellent choice for an afternoon pick-me-up or as a mid-day break from work or study.

    Evening

    Due to its lower caffeine content and calming properties, hojicha tea can be enjoyed in the evening as a relaxing beverage before bedtime, helping to unwind and promote better sleep.

    Overall, the best time to drink hojicha tea depends on personal preference and individual tolerance to caffeine. It can be enjoyed throughout the day, providing a comforting and flavorful alternative to other green teas.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 7:30 AM IST
