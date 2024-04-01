Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from April 1 to April 7, 2024

Renowned astrologer Chirag Daruwalla predicts what is in store this week for all Zodiac signs as per his reading of Tarot Cards. Here is Tarot prediction for April 1 to April 7, 2024.

Aries: QUEEN OF SWORDS

Ganesha says it will be necessary for you to be firm on your decision and move forward. You may lose confidence due to the opposition you are getting from people. Observe both why people are protesting and how you can keep your word with them. Employed people will get a new job opportunity soon. The decision to break the relationship may be taken by you. Women have to be careful about their health.

Auspicious Color:- Pink

Auspicious number:- 7

Taurus: THE HERMIT

Ganesha says it will not be possible for you to complete any work due to the growing frustration on your mind. Try to complete the task at hand by maintaining discipline in life. Don't let your emotional talk get in the way of work. You may get an opportunity to use the experience you are getting today. You may get hurt due to something said by the partner. Hair related problems may increase.

Auspicious Color:- Purple

Auspicious Number:- 8

Gemini: TEN OF WANDS

Ganesha says due to increased load on your mind, it will be difficult to do any work with concentration. It is necessary for you to stay away from idle talk and focus only on work. Otherwise, stress may increase due to work. Nowadays work can be more. It may take time to get to know a person properly. BP problem may arise.

Auspicious Color:- White

Auspicious number:- 4

Cancer: THE FOOL

Ganesha says you will find yourself moving forward by completely shedding old thinking. Some people can be supported, but this support will be necessary to make your mental state positive. You will be successful in your efforts to make a new start. Work will progress according to the plan made regarding career. There will be concern regarding love life. Increased body heat can cause problems.

Auspicious Color: Red

Auspicious number: 2

Leo: THE HANGEDMAN

Ganesha says it will not be possible for you to pay attention to every level of the situation because of being fixated on one thing. There will be a need to pay attention to other things along with personal life. The responsibility of more than one work will be on you. There will be a sense of compromise due to achieving work-related stability. Anxiety related to relationship will be seen to disappear. Stomach inflammation can cause restlessness.

Auspicious colour:- Saffron

Auspicious Number:- 1

Virgo: THE EMPRESS

Ganesha says try to move forward by maintaining a balance between family responsibilities and work. Success will be achieved according to your efforts. However, the anxiety arising in the mind will be seen overwhelming you. It will take time to achieve success as expected. Due to the consent received by the family, there will be an opportunity to advance the decision regarding marriage. Physical weakness can cause trouble.

Auspicious Color:- Green

Auspicious number:- 3

Libra: THE EMPEROR

Ganesha says you may have to work much harder than expected. Achieving the kind of goals you set for yourself will not be easy. Realizing this, you will try to change yourself. Due to the hard work done by you, you will get a big position at the place of work. There will be worry about relationship. Take care that the effects of stress and anxiety do not have a negative impact on health.

Auspicious Color:- Yellow

Auspicious number:- 5

Scorpio: ACE OF WANDS

Ganesha says today will be very beneficial for starting new work. Due to the decision taken regarding the family, the dispute will start to be removed and it will be possible to take further decisions by fixing the relationship again. Problems related to work may arise at the beginning of the day. Relationships can get tangled due to giving more importance than necessary to every little thing. Change the diet according to the advice of the doctor to eliminate the problem of constipation.

Auspicious Color:- Blue

Auspicious number:- 6

Sagittarius: FIVE OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says don't take any kind of failure you are currently experiencing as a defeat. The situation is complicated, but you also have the ability to turn the situation in your favor. Don't feel weak because of the comments and opinions you receive from others. Focus on increasing your efficiency and quality of work. You may get hurt due to the decision taken by the partner. There is a possibility of diseases related to infection.

Auspicious Color:- Blue

Auspicious Number:- 1

Capricorn: THE TOWER

Ganesha says both stress and anxiety will be experienced due to sudden ill health. Try to be the best you can be by accepting the big changes in health. Don't let the regret you feel about the past affect your thoughts. Financial problem may be faced due to non-receipt of payment on time by the client. You will be troubled by the change in the nature of the partner. Acidity may increase.

Auspicious Color :- Pink

Auspicious number:- 2

Aquarius: SIX OF SWORDS

Ganesha says an attempt may be made by someone to show the realization of the mistakes made by you. Due to the dilemma arising in the mind, you may feel negative towards yourself. Employed people will get an opportunity to work in a new place. Partners will realize their mistakes. Bad throat will happen at the beginning of the day.

Auspicious Color:- Red

Auspicious Number:- 8

Pisces: THE MAGICIAN

Ganesha says success will be seen in the way you tried to change your situation. But due to the fear of past experience, it will be a little difficult to be fully confident in the decision taken by oneself. Things related to work will continue as expected. Try to control your emotions and discuss with your partner. Back pain can be troublesome.

Auspicious Color :- Grey

Auspicious number:- 9