Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for October 31 to November 6

Renowned astrologer Chirag Daruwalla predicts what is in store this week for all Zodiac signs as per his reading of Tarot Cards. Here is his Tarot prediction for October 31 to November 6.

Aries:- THE DEVIL

Ganesha says you are trying to work hard because of your clear ideas about the goal. You may find things spoken by others distracting to some extent, which is why you prefer to stay in

solitude. Relationships with family members will become closer. Start preparing now for what you thought was a big purchase. Quality of work can be affected due to not utilizing time

properly. Since the decision regarding relationships is firm, you will keep trying in the same direction. Stomach irritation may occur.

Auspicious Color:- Red

Auspicious number:- 7

Taurus - KNIGHT OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says before taking any investment decision you should consult with an experienced person. Only purchase of property will be considered. Now is not the time to implement. To

clear up old disputes, your ideas are not yet clear, so you have to stop and talk to people for a while. Career related situation may change soon. There will be stability in life due to relationships. Stomach inflammation and acidity are likely.

Auspicious Color:- Pink

Auspicious Number:- 8

Gemini:- FOUR OF SWORDS

Ganesha says distance with a person seems to give a kind of mental discomfort. You have to make your views clear to them. The situation can be resolved by talking to each other. You have to control your ego. The negative thoughts that come to the mind are only due to lack of faith that the situation is not negative. You may feel displeasure related to career due to financial situation not being as expected. Relationship related decisions will be taken suddenly. Headache will be a problem.

Auspicious Color:- Orange

Auspicious number:- 9

Cancer:- TWO OF SWORDS

Ganesha says you will try to focus only on your goal, ignoring useless things. When communicating with people, give your opinion by considering their feelings. You may have to take on more than one job, which you can handle best. People associated with business sector will feel enthusiastic towards work. Gradually efforts are being made to remove the negativity associated with relationships, but it will be necessary to maintain communication. Don't ignore eye related controversies.

Auspicious Color:- Yellow

Auspicious Number:- 1

Leo:- THREE OF CUPS

Ganesha says good news can be received at the beginning of the day, due to which there will be an atmosphere of joy in the family. Try to increase acquaintance with people. The more

connected you are with people, the easier it will be to solve your queries. You can get progress in every work done at present. It will be possible to take forward the stalled matters related to work. You will feel peace of mind due to removal of relationship related problems. Care should be taken in diet.

Auspicious Color:- Green

Auspicious number:- 3

Virgo:- THE TOWER

Ganesha says there is a possibility of suddenly having a dispute with someone. Both sides cannot understand each other's point of view due to repeated mention of old talk. Anger must

be controlled. Commenting on anyone's life needs to be avoided. The work done by you may deteriorate suddenly. Need to focus on work. There may be dispute between partners due to

third person. Migraine pain seems to increase.

Auspicious Color:- Purple

Auspicious number:- 2

Libra:- THE EMPEROR

Ganesha says you will not get the solution due to the greed arising in the mind despite the fruits of the hard work done so far. Try to enjoy the progress you have made in the present.

Future plan will be prepared by you soon. People connected with stock market may have some anxiety, but the situation is not negative. There may be opposition from the family for the

relationship. The health of elders needs to be taken care of.

Auspicious Color:- Blue

Auspicious number:- 3

Scorpio:- QUEEN OF CUPS

Ganesha says while taking any kind of decision; try to understand the situation without getting emotional. Try to maintain the special place you have created in the family. One has to take

care not to hurt anyone's mind while fulfilling the responsibilities connected with the family. Disputes may arise due to difficult decisions taken at workplace. Don't take any decision related to spouse by getting carried away by emotions. Sugar related problems are likely.

Auspicious Color:- Yellow

Auspicious number:- 4

Sagittarius:- SIX OF SWORDS

Ganesha says your situation seems to be changing. Efforts will be made by you to bring some change in your nature too. Try to work together as a family. The loneliness that has arisen in

you is due to thoughts that people who support you have to pay attention to. There may be an opportunity to work abroad, but it will take time to see the benefits as expected. The conversation between husband and wife may stop for some time. Indigestion problem seems to increase.

Auspicious Color:- Orange

Auspicious number:- 5

Capricorn:- PAGE OF SWORDS

Ganesha says increased volatility in nature can affect your decision-making ability. The suggestions received by others may be against your mind but may prove to be right for you. By

focusing on , it will be difficult for you to discern other outcomes. There is a possibility of loss due to not understanding the right and wrong things related to business. Know exactly what

your expectations are regarding relationships. You will experience restlessness due to increase in gas in the stomach.

Auspicious Color:- Blue

Auspicious number:- 2

Aquarius:- ACE OF CUPS

Ganesha says the increasing influence of spiritual matters will be seen to bring about a change in nature. Acquaintance with a person will prove to be useful for understanding many things

related to life. Due to happiness of mind, difficult tasks can be easily completed. People associated with the field of interior designing will get a big project. There will be a positive change in personal life due to a male partner. Sugar related problems are likely.

Auspicious Color :- Grey

Auspicious number:- 6

Pisces:- NINE OF CUPS

Ganesha says hastily completed work may have to be redone. Resolving differences with family members will take time but you will not change your mind. You are getting an opportunity to

overcome money related losses. Don't make the mistake of rushing the job by taking a new loan or borrowing from someone else. Expand the work according to your ability. A big risk taken too soon can lead to losses. The dispute will go on due to the partner sticking to his word. Sudden weight gain is likely.

Auspicious Color:- White

Auspicious number:- 7