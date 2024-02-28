Want to get rid of smelly this Summer? You should do THESE 7 things

Sweating helps lower the body's temperature on hot days, but bacteria in sweat cause foul odours. Here are seven ways to effectively combat body odour and stay fresh all Summer.

While everyone wishes to have a pleasant body odour, the problem of stinky sweat during summer is frequent. People dislike sweat because of its terrible odour, although it serves a purpose. Although sweat helps to cool the body during hot days, the bacteria in sweat cause body odour. Because it is not challenging to eliminate terrible body odour, let us investigate why it generates such a scent and how it may be avoided.

Sweat is a liquid secreted by the body that contains much water, salt, and body fat. Sweating, our bodies produce two liquid forms: eccrine and apocrine. Eccrine sweat glands may be found practically anywhere in the body and are secreted in response to stress, anger, anxiety, excitement, and other physical activity.

On the other hand, apocrine sweat glands are found in places where hair grows. It is high in protein, carbs, and ammonia. However, apocrine sweat stinks because it is secreted in locations where bacteria thrive.

Here are seven ways to effectively combat body odour and stay fresh all Summer long:

Practice Good Hygiene: Shower daily with antibacterial soap to cleanse your skin and remove sweat, bacteria, and odour-causing impurities. Pay particular attention to areas prone to sweating, such as the armpits, groin, and feet.

Use Antiperspirants or Deodorants: Apply antiperspirants or deodorants to clean dry skin to help control sweating and mask body odour. Antiperspirants containing aluminium compounds help reduce sweat production, while deodorants containing antibacterial agents neutralize odour.

Choose Breathable Fabrics: Opt for breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics like cotton, linen, and bamboo to allow sweat to evaporate quickly and prevent the buildup of odour-causing bacteria. Avoid synthetic fabrics like polyester and nylon, which can trap moisture and exacerbate body odour.

Wash Clothes Frequently: Wash sweaty clothes promptly after wearing them to prevent bacteria and odour from lingering. Use a quality detergent and add a cup of white vinegar to the wash cycle to help eliminate odour-causing bacteria and refresh fabrics.

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and dilute the concentration of sweat, which can help reduce body odour. Aim for at least eight glasses of water daily, especially during hot weather or physical activity.

Watch Your Diet: Certain foods and beverages, such as garlic, onions, spicy foods, and caffeine, can contribute to body odour. Limiting your consumption of these items may help reduce the intensity of body odour. Instead, opt for fresh fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins.

Manage Stress: Stress and anxiety can trigger excessive sweating and exacerbate body odour. Practice stress-reduction techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, yoga, or regular exercise to help manage stress levels and minimize sweating.

By incorporating these tips into your daily routine, you can effectively combat smelly sweat and enjoy a fresh and odour-free summer. If body odour persists despite these measures, consult a healthcare professional to rule out any underlying medical conditions or explore alternative treatment options.