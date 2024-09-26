Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vastu Tips: Optimize your open kitchen for health and happiness

    Open kitchens have become a trend in modern homes, but did you know they can have Vastu defects? Learn from Vastu expert Shivam Pathak about the Vastu defects of open kitchens and their remedies.

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 9:22 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 9:22 AM IST

    Vastu Shastra holds a special significance in Hinduism. People consider Vastu principles while constructing their homes. Apart from bedrooms, drawing rooms, and bathrooms, the kitchen is a crucial part of the house. Vastu dictates the direction and placement of various elements within a home. In the past, different activities were confined to separate rooms, but now there's a growing trend of integrating spaces. Open kitchens, in particular, have become popular in modern homes. However, it's important to be aware of the potential Vastu defects associated with them.

    If you have an open kitchen in your home, you should be aware of these Vastu principles. By following these Vastu tips, you can rectify Vastu defects in your home and avoid potential negative consequences. In this article, we will discuss the Vastu defects related to open kitchens, as explained by our Vastu expert Shivam Pathak.

    Important Vastu Remedies for Open Kitchens

    Must-Have a Door or Frame

    If you have an open kitchen in your home, ensure it has a door or a frame. Even if it's just for show or design purposes, having a frame or door in the kitchen helps avoid Vastu defects. If it's impossible to construct a door or frame due to space constraints, hang a triangular crystal where the kitchen ends.

    Draw a Swastika Symbol

    To avoid Vastu defects in an open kitchen, draw a Swastika symbol on the wall where the kitchen area ends. The Swastika symbol helps remove negative energy from your home. Regularly burning camphor is also an effective remedy for Vastu defects.

    What is the Ideal Direction for an Open Kitchen?

     

    • The southeast direction is considered the best for an open kitchen, as it is the direction of Agni, the fire god. Having a kitchen in the southeast is believed to bring prosperity and happiness to the home.
    • Never build an open kitchen in the north direction. It is believed that a kitchen in the north can lead to problems in career, finances, and overall progress.
    • According to Vastu, you can also build an open kitchen in the west direction. This is considered beneficial for financial gains and improving physical and mental health.
    • Apart from other Vastu rules for open kitchens, having the kitchen slab in the right direction is crucial. The slab, where water, gas, and other elements are placed, can impact Vastu.

