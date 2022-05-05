Vastu Tips: Here's some advice to retain and welcome employees back after pandemic

We spoke to Kalpesh Shah, Founder & CEO, MyPandit, who gave us some Vastu tips to retain employees and welcome them back after the pandemic.

Post pandemic, several offices have opened doors for the employees with the vitality & energy. Yet, we all know how difficult times we had passed behind. However, there are plenty of inherent rewards if a worker decides to follow Vastu Shastra for office in his everyday life. Change your work routine according to Vastu and wield authority and power to make situations turn in your favour.

1. There shouldn't be any obstacles in front of the office's main door. The main entrance should be filled with beautiful natural flower pots.

2. The middle part of the office should be kept blank because this is the place of Brahman. This will help employees to interact freely.

3. Flowers decorated in the reception area invite positive energies to the whole office.

4. Walls should be filled with motivational quotes or the company's targets.

5. Indoor plants will always keep the environment healthy.

6. Guggal dhoop will further help keep the environment motivated and exhaust the negative energies from the premise.

7. There must be an office temple or puja place. It is known as the power/energy generator for all staff.

8. Declutter as much as possible so that employees' creativity is not hindered.

9. Every desk should also be clutter-free.

10. When office hours begin, the HR manager should play soothing music or morning prayer.

Vastu tips for office colours

You should pick particular colours to paint your office. Choose colours in a light shade for a small office, such as pastel and neutral hues. For large office spaces, you can utilise some bright colours.

More Vastu tips for office

You can position a bright painting in the office's east direction to weed out negativity from your office premises. It will also promote the productivity of your employees.

If your office has the floor leaning towards southeast or west, you can put a lead metal on the tilting side.

According to Vastu Shastra, the foremost part of the office building should be kept open.

