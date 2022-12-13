Use these effective tips to lose water weight

Water retention in our bodies is challenging to tackle. While water is constantly needed to keep our body hydrated, it can sometimes cause weight gain. Read to find out more about it.

If you are trying to reduce weight, you must have heard about the term water weight; this is simply the total amount of water your body holds. A human body has around 60 per cent water on average, which can differ by up to 1 to 2 kgs in one day. This figure might vary depending on how much water you drink and how much water you lose through urination and sweat. As a result, this can have a visible effect on some people, especially when combined with a low-water diet and high sodium. According to some studies, heart disease, kidney, constipation, and gas are all common discomforts our body occasionally goes through if we suffer due to increased water weight.

ALSO READ: 5 important tips that can help you overcome your eating disorders

Water Retention: Causes

Food choices: Water retention can be caused due to carbohydrate diets and excessive sodium. A deficiency of magnesium and potassium can lead to increased water weight.

Menstrual cycle: Natural hormone changes in women might increase water retention the week before menstruation. Cravings for salty foods and carbs also increase water retention during this time.

Physical inactivity: Sitting for a long time or standing can prevent fluids from proper circulation throughout our body. This causes water to accumulate around your body tissue, resulting in oedema in the body's extremities, like feet and hands.

Kidney or heart diseases: Issues in our heart or kidney can interfere with the regular flow of blood throughout our body. These disruptions can result in a fluid buildup, leading to additional water weight and oedema.

Medications: Many drugs can cause water retention as a negative effect on our bodies. Several oral contraceptives and Anti-inflammatories are examples of such medicines. A person should consult their doctor if any medication generates troubling side effects.

How to get rid of water weight

Exercise regularly: According to the American Heart Association, a week of physical activity lasts at least 2.5 hours. You should avoid fluid retention and lose water weight by keeping the body moving.

Reduce carbohydrates: According to scientists, a 2,000-calorie diet should be included around 275 grams of carbs daily. You can reduce carbohydrate intake and substitute pasta and bread with meat, poultry or fish.

Improve your sleep: Sleep may also help in reducing water weight. A study published in 2010 showed that the number of hours spent sleeping can impact your kidney and reduce water retention.

Try supplements or water pills: Vitamin B6, potassium and magnesium are some of the best minerals and vitamins for reducing water weight. Magnesium is an electrolyte that helps regulate the quantity of water in our bodies. According to the National Institutes of Health, some evidence suggests that having vitamin B6 supplements reduce water weight from bloating and decrease symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS).

ALSO READ: 6 benefits of using aloe vera on your hair and skin