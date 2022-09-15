Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter flooded with memes as people celebrate Engineer's Day 2022; Check out

    September 15 is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the country's greatest engineer M Visvesvaraya. As we celebrate the 55th National Engineering Day today, people took to Twitter and bombarded the platform with hilarious memes.

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

    Every year India celebrates National Engineer’s day on September 15 in order to honour the achievements of the great engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. The excellent works of Visvesvaraya are not only honoured in India but also in Tanzania and Sri Lanka. He was recognised as one of India's best engineers and received the Bharat Ratna, the nation's highest civilian honour. He managed to complete a number of challenging projects and produce outstanding infrastructure outcomes. He was a civil engineer who, in 1955, was awarded the Bharat Ratna for his outstanding contribution to the growth of the country.

    M. Visvesvaraya oversaw the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagar Dam on the Kavery River near Mysore, which at the time was intended to be Asia's largest reservoir. Mechanical and construction engineers come from a variety of backgrounds and have significantly impacted society.

    Today is the 55th National Engineering Day, and people have already begun to celebrate by sharing a tonne of original and amusing memes on Twitter. As we go over some of them, let's chuckle together.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2022, 12:35 PM IST
