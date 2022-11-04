Tulsi Vivah 2022: Check date, puja muhurat and significance of this day

Tulsi is associated with the Kartik Ekadashi Tithi, Shukla Paksha (the eleventh day during the waxing phase of the Moon in the Hindu month of Kartik). According to Legends, Vrinda (another name for Tulsi) married Lord Vishnu's Shaligram form.

Tulsi is one of India's most widely grown herbs and is considered sacred. Tulsi is revered as a Goddess and Lord Krishna's consort. Almost all Indian homes have this sacred plant in their courtyard. Every day, people worship the holy Tulsi plant.

Tulsi is associated with the Kartik Ekadashi Tithi, Shukla Paksha (the eleventh day during the waxing phase of the Moon in the Hindu month of Kartik). According to Legends, Vrinda (another name for Tulsi) married Lord Vishnu's Shaligram form. On the other hand, those of the Vaishnava sect celebrate Tulsi Vivah on the following day, Dwadashi Tithi (the twelfth day).

Tulsi Vivah is observed on the Ekadashi Tithi (eleventh day) of the Kartik month, Shukla Paksha (brighter Lunar cycle phase). The day usually coincides with Gregorian November. Tulsi Vivah will be commemorated on November 5, 2022, this year.

Know the Tulsi Vivah 2022 timings:

1) From 7:30 pm on November 3 to 6:08 pm on November 4, the Ekadashi tithi will remain effective.

2) From 6:08 pm on November 4 to 5:06 pm on November 5, 2022, the Dwadashi tithi will be effective.

Know the significance of Tulsi Vivah:

In India, the wedding season begins with Devutthana Ekadashi, also known as Tulsi Vivah day. Because the Chaturmas period ends on this day, weddings and other auspicious ceremonies such as mundan, griha pravesh, roka, vivah, namkaran sanskar, and so on are typically not held during the Chaturmas period (that includes Shravana, Bhadrapada, Ashwina and Kartika months). The season of ceremonies begins with this Ekadashi Tithi.

On this day, Lord Vishnu is said to awaken after four months of Yogic sleep beneath the Kshirasagara (cosmic ocean). Furthermore, Shaligram married Tulsi, the sacred plant, to honour a boon bestowed upon her during her previous birth.

On Tulsi Vivah, the Tulsi plant and Shaligram are dressed as bride and groom, respectively, and all Hindu wedding rituals are performed.

