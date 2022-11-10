Troubled by split ends? Use these DIY hair care tips

Split ends are a nightmare for women! They are clear signs of damaged hair and are something that no woman wants to see. If you are someone who is troubled by it, then here are some easy hair care tips to follow for split ends-free tresses.

Women love their tresses to be long and luscious. They try out several products that help them keep their hair shiny and healthy. But in return, they also tend to damage them, thanks to the chemicals that are infused in these products. Not just this but styling or application of heat on the hair also damages them, causing breakage, and even split ends.

Factors that lead to split ends: As mentioned above, there are multiple reasons for spilt ends to occur. Frequent washing of hair is one of the main reasons for it. Therefore, one should wash their hair not more than twice a week as frequent washing not only causes split ends, but also makes hair dry, dull, fizzy, and lifeless. Using heating tools also leads to split ends. Due to excessive heat, the hair loses its moisture, making them look dull and lifeless. This eventually leads to split ends in hair. Apart from this, not trimming hair at regular intervals also causes split eds. Therefore, trimming should be done from time to time.

DIP tips for keeping split ends at bay: While split ends frequently occur, there are also some easy home remedies that will help you to keep this problem at bay. The use of aloe vera gel and honey as a hair mask is just two of the many.

Aloe vera gel: The pulp of the gel of aloe vera is beneficial for long and healthy stresses. Apply the gel from the scalp to the tip of the hair and leave it for about half an hour. Let the gel get absorbed into the hair and roots. Later, wash the hair with a mild shampoo. By frequently applying this hair mark, you will see positive changes in the quality of your hair.

Honey: It is not only beneficial for the skin but also for hair. Honey has moisturizing properties which make the hair roots strong, and hair, shiny. It also helps in ending the split ends problem as it retains the moisture of the hair. To apply honey to the hair, mix it with a teaspoon of curd and half a teaspoon of olive oil. Apply this from the roots to the top for 30 minutes. Follow this by washing it with a mild shampoo. Continue applying it at least twice a week for the best results.

Oiling: To get rid of split ends, it is important to always follow some hair care tips. Make sure to apply oil to your hair before shampooing. This will make the hair less dry and break less. Also, use products made from natural ingredients rather than chemically infused ones. This will eventually reduce the splitting of hair.