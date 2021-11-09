Top 5 bridal shopping mistakes to avoid before owning a wedding lehenga

Are you planning to get married soon and cannot decide over your wedding dress? Here, check out a few tips which will help you select your wedding lehenga.

Did you think that red is the only bridal colour that a bride wears on her wedding day? As trends change, you may also feel like having your perfect wedding lehenga or bridal attire in mind; as so many designers and collections are out in the market. We understand that the process can be challenging. Here are some of the basic bridal mistakes one should avoid while doing bridal shopping.

Half baked research

As a bride, it is important for you to do your research. There are many brides who don't do their research in advance, and because of the same they regret later. Always have your dream wedding attire decided in your mind so that you do a bit of research of the same on the internet, before going to the market.

Know your skin tone

As a bride, it is important for you to know your skin tone. As there are varied skin tones, not all dress colours would necessarily match all skin tones. If a bride is aware of her skin tone, then she can have a suitable dress colour of her choice that will enhance her beauty and give her a heavenly look on her special day.

Fabric needs attention

Not every bride is aware of the fabric and the material used for the wedding attire. Many if them regret getting a fabric piece which does not even last for a few weeks and makes you look uncomfortable on your special day.

Pay attention to the weather

It is important that you know what the weather is, and that is how you decide upon your wedding and reception attire. If you plan for a winter wedding, then go for darker shades. During a summer wedding, go for lighter shades.

Body type

It is essential to know your body type so that you choose a lehenga accordingly.