Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tomatoes: A nutrient-packed superfood with surprising Health Benefits

    Discover the amazing health benefits of tomatoes, from supporting heart health and fighting cancer to promoting skin radiance and protecting vision.

    Tomatoes: A nutrient-packed superfood with surprising Health Benefits MSW EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 7:43 PM IST

    Tomatoes, scientifically known as Solanum lycopersicum, are one of the most popular and versatile fruits used in culinary preparations worldwide. Beyond their delicious taste and vibrant color, tomatoes offer an array of health benefits due to their rich nutritional profile. Their rich nutrient content, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants like lycopene, make them valuable allies in supporting heart health, fighting cancer, maintaining clear skin, protecting vision, and aiding in weight management. Incorporating tomatoes into your daily diet can be a simple and delicious way to enhance your overall health and well-being.

    From supporting heart health to promoting skin radiance, here are six health benefits of tomatoes:

    1. Rich Source of Nutrients

    Tomatoes are a powerhouse of essential nutrients. They are packed with vitamins such as vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin K, and B-complex vitamins like thiamine, niacin, and folate. Additionally, they contain minerals like potassium, manganese, and chromium. Tomatoes are also an excellent source of dietary fiber, which aids in digestion and helps maintain a healthy gut.

    2. Heart Health Support

    The lycopene content in tomatoes has been linked to heart health benefits. Lycopene is a potent antioxidant that helps reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the cardiovascular system. Studies suggest that regular consumption of tomatoes may lower blood pressure, LDL cholesterol levels, and the risk of developing heart disease.

    3. Cancer-Fighting Properties

    Tomatoes are well-known for their cancer-fighting potential. Lycopene, in particular, has been extensively studied for its role in reducing the risk of certain cancers, including prostate, lung, and stomach cancers. The antioxidants in tomatoes help neutralize harmful free radicals, preventing cell damage and promoting overall cellular health.

    4. Skin Health and Radiance

    Tomatoes are beneficial for skin health and appearance. The high vitamin C content promotes collagen production, keeping the skin firm and youthful. The lycopene and beta-carotene in tomatoes protect the skin from UV damage, reducing the risk of sunburn and signs of premature aging. Additionally, applying tomato pulp or juice topically can help treat acne and blemishes due to its antimicrobial properties.

    5. Vision Protection

    Tomatoes contain essential nutrients like vitamin A, lutein, and zeaxanthin, which are vital for eye health. Vitamin A is essential for maintaining good vision, while lutein and zeaxanthin act as antioxidants that protect the eyes from age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts.

    6. Weight Management

    Including tomatoes in your diet can aid in weight management. They are low in calories and high in water content, making them a filling and satisfying option for those looking to control their calorie intake. The fiber in tomatoes also helps regulate appetite and promote feelings of fullness.

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2023, 7:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Stay prepared on the go: 7 essential Handbag items for every occasion MSW EAI

    Stay prepared on the go: 7 essential Handbag items for every occasion

    7 effective methods to remove hard water spots from your vehicle gcw eai

    7 effective methods to remove hard water spots from your vehicle

    Conjunctivitis alert: 'Kala Chasma' no remedy to prevent spread; doctors urge caution amid Delhi epidemic snt

    Conjunctivitis alert: 'Kala Chasma' no remedy to prevent spread; doctors urge caution amid Delhi epidemic

    Growing up informed: Know the right time for children's Sex Education LMA

    Growing up informed: Know the right time for children's Sex Education

    Breastfeeding and Teething: 6 things Mothers should be aware of LMA

    Breastfeeding and Teething: 6 things Mothers should be aware of

    Recent Stories

    Kushi Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha scene will leave you stunned ADC

    Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha scene will leave you stunned

    Stay prepared on the go: 7 essential Handbag items for every occasion MSW EAI

    Stay prepared on the go: 7 essential Handbag items for every occasion

    WATCH Horrifying videos of deadly blast at political party's meeting in Pakistan's Bajaur goes viral snt

    Deadly bomb blast at political gathering rocks Pakistan's Bajaur; horrifying videos go viral (WATCH)

    BARBIECORE : Pregnant Rihanna flaunts baby bump in pink outfit ADC

    BARBIECORE : Pregnant Rihanna flaunts baby bump in pink outfit

    Controversy erupts at IIT-Bombay over 'vegetarians only' poster in hostel canteen snt

    Controversy erupts at IIT-Bombay over 'vegetarians only' poster in hostel canteen

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon