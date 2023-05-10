The Dangers of FAD Diets: How to implement sustainable and healthy habits in our lifestyle?

FAD diets can be tempting as they lead to short-term weight loss or other health benefits, but it has no sufficient scientific evidence to support these claims.

A FAD diet is a weight loss mechanism that has become quite popular nowadays since many well-known personalities tend to follow this diet. There are many claims about the Fad diet being effective as they involve changes in eating habits like restricting calories, eliminating certain food groups, or including specific foods or supplements. Dr. G. Moinoddin, Consultant - Bariatric & Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery from Manipal Hospital Millers Road, explains.

Is FAD Diet Really Effective as It Claims?

FAD diets can be tempting as they lead to short-term weight loss or other health benefits, but it has no sufficient scientific evidence to support these claims. As a result, they often do more harm than good in the long run. Severely restricting calories while following FAD diets can lead to nutrient deficiencies, loss of muscle mass, and a slowed metabolism. A low-carbohydrate diet may limit the intake of fruits and vegetables, which are essential sources of vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

Many people also feel fatigued and irritated due to low energy levels and frequent mood swings. It can further make it difficult to maintain weight loss and can increase the risk of chronic health problems. It's important to approach weight loss and healthy eating in a balanced, sustainable way that promotes controlling your BMI (body mass index) and overall well-being.

How to implement sustainable and healthy habits in our lifestyle?

Implementing sustainable and healthy habits in our lifestyle is the best way to achieve and maintain a healthy weight and lifestyle. Here are some tips that can help follow a healthy lifestyle:

Eat a balanced diet: Instead of eliminating entire food groups or severely restricting calories, aim to eat a balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats.

Instead of eliminating entire food groups or severely restricting calories, aim to eat a balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats. Keep yourself hydrated: Drinking enough water is important to maintain overall health and help lose weight. Aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water or 3L per day.

Drinking enough water is important to maintain overall health and help lose weight. Aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water or 3L per day. Exercise regularly: Incorporate regular exercise into your routine to help increase metabolism, build muscle, and burn calories. Engage in 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise for at least 4-5 days a week.

Incorporate regular exercise into your routine to help increase metabolism, build muscle, and burn calories. Engage in 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise for at least 4-5 days a week. Get adequate sleep: Getting enough sleep of about 7-8 hours per night helps in weight management and overall health.

Getting enough sleep of about 7-8 hours per night helps in weight management and overall health. Listen to what your body indicates: Our body says much about our overall health. Pay attention to your body's hunger and signs of fullness – this can help prevent overeating and promote healthy digestion. Eat slowly and divide your meals into small portions to have throughout the day instead of 3 heavy meals.

Our body says much about our overall health. Pay attention to your body's hunger and signs of fullness – this can help prevent overeating and promote healthy digestion. Eat slowly and divide your meals into small portions to have throughout the day instead of 3 heavy meals. Seek professional help: If you're struggling to make sustainable and healthy changes on your own, consider speaking to a registered dietitian or a certified personal trainer who can help you create a personalized plan for achieving your weight goals.

In conclusion, it is important to note that sustainable and healthy habits take time and effort to develop, but they are worth it in the long run. Focus on making small, incremental changes by setting realistic goals, and celebrating your progress.