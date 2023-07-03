Supermoon 2023: When and where in India can we see full moon tonight?

What is Buck Moon? Is the July 2023 full moon tonight? How does a full Moon occur? When is the full July supermoon? What causes a supermoon? This year's first full moon, or buck moon, will appear on July 3. In India, the full moon sight will appear at around 5:08 pm on Monday.

The full Moon in July will have the greatest lunar surface visible from Earth this year. The first supermoon of the year, which will occur on Monday, will be the sole opportunity for skywatchers to see the greatest lunar spectacle of 2023. The approaching supermoon will look brighter and 7% bigger in the night sky than usual moon appearances. Every 29 days, 12 hours, 44 minutes, and 3 seconds, or 29.53 days, there is a full Moon. The synodic month is the time it takes the moon to complete its lunar cycle and revolve around the Earth once.

When is the full Supermoon in July?

The full Buck supermoon will be visible in the UK and worldwide on Monday, July 3rd 2023. The moon will be full for numerous nights after this day. The Buck supermoon will be at its brightest on July 3rd, at 7:38am UK time (2:38am ET, 11.38pm Sunday in Pacific Time).

"The first full moon of summer will be more luminous and 224,895.4 miles (361,934 kilometres) from Earth," according to The Old Farmer's Almanack. The first of four supermoons to emerge in 2023, July's lunar spectacle will look more dazzling in the night sky than any other full moon occurrence in 2023. The full moon will be at its fullest at 5:08 p.m. in Delhi, India, according to the website Time and date.

What causes a full Moon?

When the Sun and Moon are aligned on opposing sides of the Earth, it is called a full moon. As a result, the Sun illuminates the whole face of the moon. The Full Moon cannot be seen from Earth because the moon's orbit around Earth is inclined at an angle of around 5 degrees concerning the Earth's orbital plane, the ecliptic. The Full Moon lasts only a few minutes due to the continual movement of the Moon and the Earth.

What is the cause of a supermoon?

Because the moon circles the Earth in an elliptical rather than a circular orbit, its distance from us changes over time. A supermoon happens when a full Moon co-occurs with the moon's perigee (when it is closest to the Earth).

A full Moon at perigee will seem 14% larger and 30% brighter than a full Moon at apogee (when the moon is farthest away from the Earth, an occurrence known as a micro moon). A supermoon is also around 7% bigger and 15% brighter than a full Moon.

Check out the calendar of full moons for 2023:

6 January (11.07pm)

5 February (6.28pm)

7 March (12.40pm)

6 April (5.34am)

5 May (6.34pm)

4 June (4.41am)

3 July (12.38pm)

1 August (7.31pm)

31 August (2.35am)

29 September (10.57am)

28 October (9.24pm)

27 November (9.16am)

27 December (12.33am)

What is the significance of the name Buck Moon?

The full Moon in July 2023 is known as a Buck Moon, after the fresh antlers that develop from a buck deer's forehead at this time of year. They shed their antlers in the early spring (or late winter) and grow them again in the summer.

The Anglo-Saxons referred to the Buck Moon as the Hay Moon, while other regions of the world referred to it as the Claiming, Wyrt, Herb, and Mead Moon.

How far is a supermoon from Earth?

A supermoon is closer to Earth than 360,000 km. This happens at the lunar orbit's perigee stage. This distance is approximately 21,000 kilometres closer than the moon's typical distance of around 384,400 kilometres from us. During apogee, the moon is 405,696 kilometres from the Earth.

It's no surprise that astronauts need several days to reach the moon at that distance. NASA hopes that the Artemis mission to construct the Lunar Gateway will make this effort easier in the future.