Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Struggling to burn fat? Add these 5 healthy fish to your diet to boost weight loss journey

    When it comes to cooking fish, try to stick to methods that don't add a lot of extra calories, such as baking, grilling, or poaching.

    Struggling to burn fat? Add these 5 healthy fish to your diet to boost weight loss journey snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 12, 2023, 6:03 PM IST

    If you're looking to lose weight and eat healthier, adding fish to your diet is a great place to start. Not only is fish a lean source of protein, but it's also loaded with healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. 

    Here are five types of fish that can help you shed pounds and boost your overall health:

    1. Salmon: This fatty fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, and improve heart health. Omega-3s also help to control hunger, making it easier to stick to a calorie-controlled diet.

    2. Tuna: Tuna is another fatty fish low in calories but high in protein, making it an excellent choice for those looking to lose weight. It's also a good source of vitamins B12 and D and the mineral selenium.

    3. Sardines: Sardines are small, oily fish that are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and calcium. They're also low in calories, making them an excellent option for those trying to lose weight.

    Struggling to burn fat? Add these 5 healthy fish to your diet to boost weight loss journey snt

    4, Tilapia: Tilapia is a lean, white fish that's low in fat and calories but high in protein. It's also a good source of vitamins B12 and D, as well as phosphorus and potassium minerals.

    5. Cod: Cod is another lean, white fish that's low in fat and calories but high in protein. It's also a good source of vitamins B12 and D, as well as mineral phosphorus.

    When it comes to cooking fish, try to stick to methods that don't add a lot of extra calories, such as baking, grilling, or poaching.

    Avoid breaded or fried fish, as these methods can add significant calories to your meal.

    Incorporating these five types of fish into your diet can help you lose weight, improve your heart health, and boost your overall well-being. 

    So, the next time you're looking for a healthy, protein-rich meal, consider reaching for one of these fish options!

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2023, 6:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for February 12 2023 Pisces Aries Leo Gemini Cancer Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 12, 2023: Beneficial day for Aries, Gemini; be careful Leo, Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for February 12 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 12, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Cervical Cancer: Steps women can take to reduce risk of cervical cancer RBA

    Cervical Cancer: Steps women can take to reduce risk of cervical cancer

    Daily Horoscope for February 11 2023 Pisces Sagittarius Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 11, 2023: Be careful Pisces; good day for Sagittarius, Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for February 11 2023 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Microsoft may introduce ChatGPT like AI to Word and PowerPoint Report gcw

    Microsoft may introduce ChatGPT-like AI to Word and PowerPoint: Report

    border gavaskar trophy India vs Australia 3rd Test likely to be shifted out of Dharamsala to either Bengaluru or Vishakapatnam snt

    India vs Australia 3rd Test likely to be shifted out of Dharamsala; here's why

    'He deserves winning Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan's lovely message for MC Stan vma

    'He deserves winning Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan's lovely message for MC Stan

    Tamil Nadu: 'Caste is my biggest political rival,' says MNM chief Kamal Haasan in Erode East bypoll - adt

    Tamil Nadu: 'Caste is my biggest political rival,' says MNM chief Kamal Haasan

    Oscar-nominated Kantara gets huge credit as Home Minister Amit Shah is awestruck by Dakshina Kannada culture vma

    Oscar-nominated Kantara gets huge credit as Home Minister Amit Shah is awestruck by Dakshina Kannada culture

    Recent Videos

    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon