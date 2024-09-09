Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Step-by-Step Guide: How to apply for PAN card online and monitor your application status

    The PAN card, issued by the Income Tax Department, is a 10-digit alphanumeric code used for unique identification.
     

    Step-by-Step Guide: How to apply for PAN card online and monitor your application status NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 9:38 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 9:39 AM IST

    A Permanent Account Number (PAN) card, issued by the Income Tax Department, is a crucial document for various financial activities. This 10-digit alphanumeric identifier is necessary for tasks such as opening bank accounts, paying income tax, and managing demat accounts. It serves as a unique identification card, linking your financial transactions and tax records.

    Eligibility to Apply for a PAN Card

    To apply for a PAN card, you must meet the following criteria:
    1. Citizenship: You must be an Indian citizen.
    2. Aadhaar Card: Possession of an Aadhaar card is mandatory.
    3. Linked Mobile Number: Your mobile number should be linked to your Aadhaar card to receive OTPs and notifications.

    Step-by-Step Guide: How to apply for PAN card online and monitor your application status NTI

    Steps to Apply for a PAN Card Online

    1. Visit the Official Website: Start by navigating to the Income Tax Department’s official website.
    2. Access the PAN Application Section: On the homepage, locate and click on the ‘Instant e-PAN card’ option.
    3. Initiate Application: Select ‘Get a new PAN card’ to begin the application process.
    4. Complete the Application Form: Fill out the form with accurate personal details. 
    5. Review and Submit: After completing the form, review it carefully for any errors before submission.
    6. Document Upload: Scan and upload the required documents, such as proof of identity, address, and date of birth.
    7. Payment: Pay the application fee using net banking or UPI. After payment, you will receive a receipt that includes a tracking number.

    Checking Your PAN Card Status

    1. Go to the Homepage: Return to the Income Tax Department’s website.
    2. Navigate to e-PAN Status: Click on the homepage's ‘New e-PAN card’ option.
    3. Track Your Application: Select ‘Check and Download e-PAN card.’ Enter your application number and submit.
    4. View Status: The status of your application will be displayed on the screen. If it's ready, you can also download your e-PAN card from this page.

    By following these straightforward steps, you can efficiently apply for and track your PAN card online, ensuring you meet all requirements for your financial activities.

    ALSO READ: Acid Rain Explained: What it is and it's Impact on the Environment

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Check your daily horoscope: September 9, 2024 - Be careful Virgo, good day for Scorpio and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 9, 2024 - Be careful Virgo, good day for Scorpio and more

    Numerology Prediction for September 9, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 9, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Acid Rain Explained: What it is and it's impact on the Environment NTI

    Acid Rain Explained: What it is and it's impact on the Environment

    What is a Marriage Certificate and how can you obtain one in India? NTI

    What is a Marriage Certificate and how can you obtain one in India?

    Unlock healthier hair with homemade Shikakai shampoo: A natural boost for hair growth NTI

    Unlock healthier hair with homemade Shikakai shampoo: A natural boost for hair growth

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-786 September 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-786 September 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Adani Group to Tata Power: Stocks to watch on September 09, 2024 RKK

    Adani Group to Tata Power: Stocks to watch on September 09, 2024

    Adani Group to Tata Power: Stocks to watch on September 09, 2024 RKK

    Adani Group to Tata Power: Stocks to watch on September 09, 2024

    Vikas Sethi passes away at 48, how did the actor die? RKK

    Vikas Sethi passes away at 48, how did the actor die?

    Vikas Sethi passes away at 48, how did the actor die? RKK

    Vikas Sethi passes away at 48, how did the actor die?

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon