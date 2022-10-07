Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Start practising sustainable living for a better tomorrow. Here are 6 tips you can follow

    As we all know, climate crises have become the biggest concern. We as human beings can contribute to our ecosystem by making a few changes in our life. Here is a list of alternatives you can start practising for a sustainable life. 

    Start practising sustainable living for a better tomorrow. Here are 6 tips you can follow
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 6:56 PM IST

    Sustainable living isn’t just a practice that should be followed. It should instead be a way of living, especially now, while the pattern of coexisting in the ecosystem and not harming it is our first responsibility as human beings. Practising sustainability can be beneficial for our future and our present. It leads to a significant reduction in the long-term energy cost, reduced landfills or a safer environment. Adopting sustainable living can be advocated for countless reasons. 

    Making considerable changes in your life can be intimidating, but taking small steps towards the right direction can help you practice sustainable living, reduce the carbon footprint and deliver to the ecosystem. Here are some alternatives you can practice in your daily life. 
    • You can start your day with this simple, sustainable task. If you are a tea-lover, replacing your tea bags with loose tea leaves can save you and the Earth from additional plastic waste.
    • Dispose of the garbage sans the plastic waste by shopping for compostable bing bags that are eco-friendly and biodegradable. This can be a good alternative.
    • Using wiping your dishes and cotton swaps to remove your make-up can harm the environment, so here is an alternative. Replace your wipes with reusable cotton buds or towels. Similarly, an eco-friendly option is bamboo paper towels to wipe your dishes or surfaces.
    • Purchasing greener sanitation products, environment-friendly sprays, or using eco-friendly tooth rushes can be the most miniature swap you can make for toiletries in your daily life.
    • Make your shopping spree much more sustainable and eco-friendly using reusable bags instead of plastic bags. This can be helpful for the environment.
    • Cleaning detergents, washing soaps, and liquids carry a lot of plastics, so it is only ideal for switching to all-natural products that can help one and all!

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 6:56 PM IST
