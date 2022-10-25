Solar eclipse 2022: Know safe ways to view Surya Grahan; how to watch it online here

It is not advised to view an eclipse with the naked eye, even if only for a short time. Even though the Moon blocks most of the Sun, it causes permanent eye damage and blindness.

Today is the last chance for all skywatchers to see the solar eclipse, as the year 2022 ends in two months. In India, the partial solar eclipse will last 1 hour and 45 minutes.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes in front of the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow across some areas of the planet and concealing the Sun's face from observers. However, a partial solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, but the Sun, Moon, and Earth are not perfectly aligned. The Sun will appear partially obscured, forming a crescent shape.

If you want to see a partial solar eclipse, here's how; according to experts, witnessing an eclipse with the naked eye is not advised, even for a brief period. Even though the Moon blocks most of the Sun, it causes permanent eye damage and blindness.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), the safest way to view the solar eclipse is to use the appropriate filter, such as aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14, or projecting a picture of the Sun onto a whiteboard using a telescope.

Timing of the eclipse to view in India:

1) Delhi - 4:29 pm

2) Mumbai - 4:49 pm

3) Bangalore - 5:12 pm

4) Kolkata - 4:52 pm

5) Chennai - 5:14 pm

6) Bhopal - 4:42 pm

7) Hyderabad - 4:59 pm

8) Kanyakumari - 5:32 pm

According to the MoES, during the maximum eclipse, the Sun will be partially covered by the Moon in Delhi by approximately 44 per cent and in Mumbai by approximately 24 per cent. The eclipse will last 1 hour and 13 minutes in Delhi and 1 hour and 19 minutes in Mumbai, respectively, from sunrise to sunset.

The eclipse will last 31 minutes in Chennai and 12 minutes in Kolkata from start to finish.

Although the partial eclipse will be visible from most parts of India, you can also watch it online. The Royal Observatory Greenwich will broadcast the event at 5:05 am EDT (2:35 pm IST), with astronomers providing live commentary via the Annie Maunder Astrographic Telescope. The partial solar eclipse will also be streamed live on the Ceccano, Italy-based Virtual Telescope Project at 5 am EDT (2:30 pm IST).

