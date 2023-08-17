Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sleep Smarter: 6 activities to avoid Before Bed for better rest

    Discover six sleep-disrupting activities to steer clear of before bedtime. From screen time to heavy meals, learn how to optimize your pre-sleep routine for a more restful night's sleep.

    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 5:58 PM IST

    The quality of your sleep is influenced not just by when you go to bed, but also by what you do in the hours leading up to it. Your pre-sleep routine can greatly impact your ability to fall asleep quickly and enjoy restful sleep throughout the night. Incorporating certain sleep-friendly habits into your evening routine can significantly improve your sleep quality. Instead of engaging in activities that stimulate your mind and body, opt for calming rituals that signal to your body that it's time to wind down. This might include reading a book, practicing deep breathing, or taking a warm bath. Establishing a consistent pre-sleep routine can set the stage for a restful and rejuvenating night's sleep, ensuring you wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day ahead.

    To promote better sleep hygiene, here are six activities to steer clear of before hitting the sack.

    1. Screen Time

    Exposure to the blue light emitted by electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and computers can disrupt your body's natural production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for regulating sleep. Aim to avoid screens at least an hour before bedtime to help your body wind down.

    2. Strenuous Exercise

    While regular exercise is beneficial for sleep, vigorous workouts close to bedtime can have a stimulating effect on your body, making it difficult to relax and fall asleep. Try to complete intense physical activities earlier in the day and opt for gentle stretches or yoga in the evening.

    3. Heavy Meals and Caffeine

    Consuming large, heavy meals or foods high in caffeine before bedtime can lead to indigestion and restlessness. Limit your intake of caffeine-containing drinks and rich, spicy, or greasy foods several hours before you plan to sleep.

    4. Alcohol Consumption

    While alcohol might initially make you feel drowsy, it can disrupt your sleep cycle and lead to fragmented sleep. If you choose to drink, do so in moderation and avoid alcohol close to bedtime to ensure a more restful night's sleep.

    5. Intense Mental Activity

    Engaging in mentally demanding tasks, such as work-related projects or intense discussions, before bed can leave your mind racing and hinder your ability to relax. Allocate time earlier in the evening for such activities and reserve the hours before sleep for more calming pursuits.

    6. Clock Watching and Worrying

    Staring at the clock while trying to fall asleep can heighten anxiety and make it even harder to unwind. Similarly, worrying about tomorrow's tasks can lead to stress-induced insomnia. Create a relaxing bedtime routine that helps you shift your focus away from worries and the clock.

