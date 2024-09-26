Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Say goodbye to greasy skin: The magic of DIY face packs for a fresh glow

    Do you know the secret to getting rid of greasy skin? There is magic in homemade face packs.

    Say goodbye to greasy skin: The magic of DIY face packs for a fresh glow NTI
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

    Excessively oily skin can feel like you've applied oil to your face. This greasiness is caused by the overproduction of sebum in the skin. To get rid of this greasy feeling on the face, you can make and apply some face packs at home. These face packs control skin oil and brighten the skin. These face packs are also very easy to make. Learn how to make good face packs for oily skin-

    How to make face packs for excessively oily skin:

    Multani Mitti and Rose Water: Multani mitti absorbs excess oil from the skin and rose water refreshes the skin. Make a paste by mixing Multani mitti and rose water and apply it on the face. Wash off after 15-20 minutes.

    Gram Flour and Yogurt: Gram flour controls skin oil and yogurt moisturizes the skin. Make a paste by mixing gram flour and yogurt and apply it on the face. Wash off after 15 minutes.

    Aloe Vera Gel and Lemon Juice: Aloe vera cools the skin and lemon juice controls skin oil. Mix aloe vera gel and lemon juice and apply on the face. Wash off after 10-15 minutes.

    Oatmeal Face Pack

    To make this face pack, take 2 tablespoons of powdered oatmeal in a bowl and mix one tablespoon of yogurt in it. Mix this face pack well apply it on the face and massage with your fingers. Then keep it on the face for 15 minutes and wash it off. The face will brighten.

    Cucumber Face Pack

    A cucumber face pack can be applied to remove greasiness from the skin. Cucumber has high water content which keeps the skin hydrated. Mash the cucumber mix some mint leaves in it and apply it on the face. Keep this face pack on the face for 15 to 20 minutes and wash it off.

    Multani Mitti Face Pack

    The anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties of turmeric are beneficial for the skin in many ways. On the other hand, applying Multani mitti on the face removes the greasiness of the skin because Multani mitti absorbs oil from the skin. To make a face pack, mix one spoonful of turmeric and 2 spoons of Multani mitti and add rose water to it. Apply this face pack on the face for 20 minutes and then wash it off. Applying the Multani mitti face pack once a week does not show greasiness.

