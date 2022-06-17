Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Know date, time, significance of the day

On the Lunar fortnight's Chaturthi Tithi (fourth day), Lord Ganesha's worshippers observe a vrat (fast). Vinayaka Chaturthi is the vrat held during the Moon's waxing phase (Shukla Paksha), while Sankashti or Sankat Hara Vrat is observed during the Moon's waning phase (Krishna Paksha). Sankashti Chaturthi is observed month by month according to the Hindu calendar because there are twelve waning phases of the Moon each year.

Each Sankashti vrat, interestingly, has its own name and importance. Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi is the Sankashti Vrat of Ashadha, Krishna Paksha (per the Purnimant calendar) or Jyeshtha, Krishna Paksha (per the Amavasyant calendar). The month names change, but the date remains the same. Here are details to learn more about the Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 date, tithi timings, and importance



Know date of Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2022,

The Krishnapingala Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi vrat will take place on June 17 this year.

Know timings of Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2022,

From 6:10 am on June 17 until 2:59 am on June 18, the Chaturthi tithi will be in effect.

The moonrise timings of Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2022,

At 10:32 pm, the Moon is expected to rise.

Significance of the Krishnapingala Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi,

Devotees worship Lord Ganesha's Krishna Pingala Maha Ganapati avatar and the Sri Shakti Ganapati Peetha on this Sankashti day.

Following the appearance of the Moon, devotees fast for one day, read the vrat Katha, and do Lord Ganesha worship. The timing of the moonrise, also known as Chandrodaya, is important.

Devotees seek Lord Ganesha's blessings to be free of all their problems/doshas.

Shri Krishna told Pandava King Yudhishthir about the significance of this vrat during the Dwapar Yuga, as per legends. Hence, it is revered as an age-old practice that aids a devotee in receiving Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Also Read: Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Aamras to Rasmalai, here's a list of desserts for the festival

Also Read: From Shrikhand to Rabri: 5 Diwali desserts you can indulge guilt-free

Also Read: Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Know date, time and importance of the festival