    Sacred Sweets: Singhare Atta Halwa recipe for Navratri fasting

    Singhare Atta Halwa is a delightful and nutritious dessert that perfectly complements the fasting rituals of Navratri. Its rich, sweet flavor and the use of Singhare Atta, a fasting-friendly ingredient, make it a favorite among devotees.

    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 1:48 PM IST

    Navratri, a vibrant and spiritually significant Hindu festival, is synonymous with fasting and feasting. During this auspicious period, devotees across India observe fasts and prepare special dishes that adhere to the strict dietary guidelines. Singhare Atta Halwa, a mouthwatering and nutritious dessert made from water chestnut flour, is a popular choice to break the fast. In this article, we will guide you through the preparation of this delectable Singhare Atta Halwa, a prasad that's both flavorful and in line with Navratri traditions.

    Ingredients:

    For Singhare Atta Halwa, you'll need:

    • 1 cup Singhare Atta (water chestnut flour)
    • 1/2 cup ghee (clarified butter)
    • 1/2 cup sugar
    • A pinch of rock salt (sendha namak)
    • 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
    • A few cashews, almonds, and raisins for garnish
    • 2 cups of water

    Instructions:

    1. Heat Ghee: Start by heating the ghee in a deep-bottomed pan. Let it melt over medium heat.

    2. Add Singhare Atta: Once the ghee is hot, add the Singhare Atta to the pan. Stirring continuously, roast the flour until it turns golden brown and releases a fragrant aroma. This process can take around 5-7 minutes, so patience is key.

    3. Sugar and Water: In a separate pot, dissolve the sugar in 2 cups of water to make a sugar syrup. Stir well to ensure it's well-mixed.

    4. Combine Sugar Syrup: Slowly pour the sugar syrup into the roasted Singhare Atta while continuously stirring to avoid lumps. The mixture may sizzle, so be cautious.

    5. Cook Halwa: Continue cooking the mixture over low to medium heat, stirring constantly. The Singhare Atta will absorb the sugar syrup and thicken, forming a smooth, halwa-like consistency.

    6. Add Flavor: Sprinkle a pinch of rock salt and the cardamom powder into the halwa for a burst of flavor. Keep stirring.

    7. Garnish: In a separate small pan, roast the cashews, almonds, and raisins in a teaspoon of ghee until they become slightly golden. Add these roasted nuts and raisins to the halwa, reserving a few for garnish.

    8. Serve Hot: Singhare Atta Halwa is best served hot, and it's a divine treat after a day of fasting during Navratri.

    Significance of Singhare Atta Halwa:

    Singhare Atta Halwa not only satisfies your taste buds but also aligns with Navratri dietary restrictions. Singhare Atta, or water chestnut flour, is a commonly used fasting ingredient. It's gluten-free and rich in nutrients, making it a healthier option for indulging during the festive season. The halwa's aromatic flavor and smooth texture enhance the festive spirit of Navratri.

    Singhare Atta Halwa is a delightful and nutritious dessert that perfectly complements the fasting rituals of Navratri. Its rich, sweet flavor and the use of Singhare Atta, a fasting-friendly ingredient, make it a favorite among devotees. As you prepare and enjoy this scrumptious prasad, you'll be partaking in a cherished Navratri tradition, connecting with the divine, and satisfying your sweet cravings.

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 1:49 PM IST
