Relieve tension: 7 yoga exercises for neck and shoulder pain

    Discover relief from neck and shoulder pain with these easy yoga exercises. Improve flexibility and well-being through simple poses designed for relaxation.

    First Published Nov 25, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    In our busy lives, it's common to feel neck and shoulder pain because of stress, bad posture, or spending lots of time at a desk. But good news – yoga has some simple exercises that can really help. These seven yoga moves are made to ease tension, make you more flexible, and just help you feel better overall.

    1. Neck Stretches:

    Sit comfortably and straight. Tilt your head gently to one side, bringing your ear close to your shoulder. Hold for 15-30 seconds, feeling a stretch on the side of your neck. Do the same on the other side. If you want a better stretch, you can use your hand to gently pull your head to the side. Just be careful not to force it.

    2. Shoulder Rolls:

    Sit or stand up straight. Breathe in as you lift your shoulders to your ears, and then breathe out as you roll them back and down. Repeat for 1-2 minutes, letting your breath guide the movement. This helps let go of tension in your shoulders and upper back.

    3. Cat-Cow Stretch:

    Start on your hands and knees. Arch your back while breathing in (Cow Pose), and then round your back while breathing out (Cat Pose). Keep going for 1-2 minutes, matching each move with your breath. This stretch helps make your spine more flexible and eases tension in your neck and shoulders.

    4. Thread the Needle:

    From hands and knees, lift your right arm up, then slide it under your left arm, bringing your shoulder and head to the mat. Hold for 30 seconds, feeling a stretch in your right shoulder. Repeat on the other side. This move targets the upper back and shoulders, making them more flexible and easing tension.

    5. Child's Pose with Side Stretch:

    Start on your knees, toes touching, and knees apart. Reach forward, lowering your chest to the mat in Child's Pose. After a few breaths, move your hands to the right, feeling a stretch on the left side of your torso and shoulder. Hold for 30 seconds, then switch sides. This gentle stretch relaxes your shoulders and stretches your spine.

    6. Eagle Arms:

    Sit or stand straight. Stretch your arms in front at shoulder height. Cross your right arm over the left, bringing your palms together. Lift your elbows and lower your shoulders. Hold for 30 seconds, then switch arms. This pose opens up your upper back and shoulders, relieving tightness.

    7. Seated Forward Fold with Neck Release:

    Sit with legs stretched out. Breathe in, lengthen your spine, then breathe out as you bend forward at your hips. Let your neck relax and gently shake your head from side to side. Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute. This pose stretches your entire spine, shoulders, and neck, helping you relax.

    Doing these yoga exercises regularly can really help reduce neck and shoulder pain while making you more flexible and relaxed. Just listen to your body, breathe deeply, and adjust the moves if you need to. With practice, you'll build a healthier, more relaxed connection with your neck and shoulders.

