    Recognizing ADHD: 7 common signs and symptoms to watch For
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 5:33 PM IST

    ADHD, or Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects both children and adults. It is characterized by difficulties in sustaining attention, impulsive behavior, and hyperactivity. While each individual with ADHD may present differently, there are common signs and symptoms that can indicate the presence of the disorder. It's important to note that the signs of ADHD can vary in severity and presentation among individuals. Additionally, these signs can be present in other conditions or be influenced by external factors. A comprehensive evaluation by a qualified healthcare professional, such as a psychiatrist or psychologist, is necessary to diagnose ADHD accurately. Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment can help individuals with ADHD manage their symptoms effectively and improve their overall functioning. Treatment options may include behavioral interventions, medication, and the development of coping strategies tailored to the individual's needs. With proper support, individuals with ADHD can thrive and lead fulfilling lives.

    Here are seven signs someone may have ADHD:

    1. Inattention:

    Difficulty sustaining attention is a hallmark of ADHD. Individuals with ADHD may struggle to focus on tasks or conversations, frequently becoming easily distracted by external stimuli. They may have trouble organizing their thoughts, making it challenging to complete tasks that require sustained mental effort.

    2. Hyperactivity:

    Hyperactivity manifests as excessive motor activity, such as constant fidgeting, restlessness, or an inability to remain seated for extended periods. Children with ADHD may exhibit constant movement, while adults may experience inner restlessness. This hyperactivity can make it difficult for individuals to engage in activities that require calm and focused behavior.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ADHDoers (@adhdoers)

    3. Impulsivity:

    Impulsive behavior is another common sign of ADHD. Individuals with ADHD may act without thinking, blurting out answers before a question is fully asked or interrupting others in conversations. They may struggle with impulse control, making decisions on a whim without considering the consequences.

    4. Lack of organization and forgetfulness:

    People with ADHD often have difficulty with organization and memory. They may struggle to keep track of their belongings, frequently misplacing or losing items. Forgetfulness is also common, leading to missed appointments, deadlines, or forgetting important details in conversations or tasks.

    5. Poor time management and difficulty with planning:

    Individuals with ADHD often struggle with time management and planning skills. They may underestimate the time required for tasks, leading to a tendency to procrastinate or struggle with meeting deadlines. Planning ahead and prioritizing tasks can be challenging, resulting in disorganization and inefficiency.

    6. Impaired executive functioning:

    Executive functions refer to a set of cognitive processes involved in goal-directed behavior, such as planning, problem-solving, and impulse control. Individuals with ADHD may experience difficulties in these areas, leading to challenges in starting or completing tasks, making decisions, or adapting to changing circumstances.

    7. Impaired social skills and relationship difficulties:

    ADHD can impact social interactions and relationships. Individuals may have difficulty maintaining friendships or intimate relationships due to impulsive or inattentive behaviors. They may struggle to listen actively, follow conversations, or take turns when communicating.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2023, 5:34 PM IST
