Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022: Significance, inspirational quotes/messages by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa
Today, on March 4, India will celebrate the 186th birth anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna. A renowned spiritual saint of pre-independence, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, the birth anniversary of the great saint is observed on Dwitiya Tithi in the month of Phalguna, Shukla Paksha.
Born on February 18, 1836, Ramakrishna was a spiritual guru. However, in 2022 his birth anniversary is celebrated on Dwitiya Tithi during the month of Phalguna, Shukla Paksha, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. The Dwitiya tithi starts at 9.36 pm on March 3 and ends at 8.45 pm on March 4, 2022.
Sri Ramakrishna was rewarded the title of ‘Paramahamsa’ by one of his Guru from Punjab who was a naked monk, Vedantic guru Totapuri.
Who was Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa?
Born to Khudiram Chattopadhyay and Chandramani Devi, Ramakrishna. His real name was Gadhadhar Chattopadhyay and was born in a Brahmin family. Ramakrishna belonged from Kamarpukur village in West Bengal's Hooghly district.
Significance of Ramakrishna Jayanti:
The 19th-century saint was recalled for his service and dedication to Hindu philosophy, which attracted followers. He earned respect and affection from his devotees, who desired spiritual enlightenment. Ramakrishna was a devotee of Goddess Kali (Maa Kali) and dedicated his life to Maa Kali at Kolkata's popular Dakshineshwar Kali temple.
Ramakrishna's teachings were dedicated to Maa Kali, and he later became the Dakshineshwar temple priest.
Take a look at some of the inspirational messages/quotes by Ramakrishna Jayanti:
- The goal of human life is the realization of the ‘ultimate reality that alone can give man supreme fulfilment and everlasting peace. This is the essence of all religions.
- The ‘ultimate reality’ is one, but it is personal as well as impersonal and is indicated by different names in different religions.
- The ‘ultimate reality can be realized through various paths taught in world religions. All religions are true as they lead to the same ultimate goal.
- Purity of mind is an essential condition for attaining the ‘ultimate reality; real purity is freedom from lust and greed. External observances are only of secondary importance.
- God is in all men, but all men are not in God; that is why we suffer.
- Finish the few duties you have at hand, and then you will have peace.
- The world is indeed a mixture of truth and make-believe. Discard the make-believe and take the truth.
- Unalloyed love of God is the essential thing. All else is unreal.
- Longing is like the rosy dawn. After the dawn out comes the sun. The vision of God follows longing.