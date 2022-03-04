Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022: Significance, inspirational quotes/messages by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa

Did you know Sri Ramakrishna was awarded the title of 'Paramahamsa' by his vedantic guru Totapuri, a naked monk from Punjab? Read more about Ramakrishna Paramahamsa here

Today, on March 4, India will celebrate the 186th birth anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna. A renowned spiritual saint of pre-independence, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, the birth anniversary of the great saint is observed on Dwitiya Tithi in the month of Phalguna, Shukla Paksha.

Born on February 18, 1836, Ramakrishna was a spiritual guru. However, in 2022 his birth anniversary is celebrated on Dwitiya Tithi during the month of Phalguna, Shukla Paksha, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. The Dwitiya tithi starts at 9.36 pm on March 3 and ends at 8.45 pm on March 4, 2022.

Sri Ramakrishna was rewarded the title of ‘Paramahamsa’ by one of his Guru from Punjab who was a naked monk, Vedantic guru Totapuri.

Who was Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa?

Born to Khudiram Chattopadhyay and Chandramani Devi, Ramakrishna. His real name was Gadhadhar Chattopadhyay and was born in a Brahmin family. Ramakrishna belonged from Kamarpukur village in West Bengal's Hooghly district.

Significance of Ramakrishna Jayanti:

The 19th-century saint was recalled for his service and dedication to Hindu philosophy, which attracted followers. He earned respect and affection from his devotees, who desired spiritual enlightenment. Ramakrishna was a devotee of Goddess Kali (Maa Kali) and dedicated his life to Maa Kali at Kolkata's popular Dakshineshwar Kali temple.

Ramakrishna's teachings were dedicated to Maa Kali, and he later became the Dakshineshwar temple priest.

Take a look at some of the inspirational messages/quotes by Ramakrishna Jayanti: