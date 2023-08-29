Raksha Bandhan 2023: Know the most auspicious time to tie Rakhi to your brother

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Rakhi falls on Aug 30-31. Sisters can tie Rakhis before 9:01 PM on Aug 30 or before 7:05 AM on Aug 31 for auspiciousness, avoiding Bhadra Kaal. Celebrating sibling love with prayers and tokens of affection

Raksha Bandhan, the auspicious festival that celebrates the bond between siblings, will be observed with great enthusiasm on August 30 and 31, 2023. As the festival approaches, many seek to tie the Rakhi at an auspicious time. The festival falls on the Poornima Tithi (full moon day) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan Maas (Sawan), and sisters traditionally tie a decorative thread called a "rakhi" around their brothers' wrists to convey their affection and prayers for their well-being. Brothers, in turn, offer gifts and promises of protection and support. In contemporary times, the festival has expanded, and sisters also tie Rakhis on each other's wrists.

For Raksha Bandhan in 2023, the festival falls on two consecutive days, August 30 and August 31, causing some confusion regarding the most auspicious time for Rakhi tying. Both days hold significance due to Bhadra Kaal, a period considered inauspicious for performing Raksha Bandhan rituals. However, there are specific windows of time when Rakhi tying is deemed appropriate.

Here is the information on auspicious timings for tying Rakhi:

August 30, 2023:

Purnima Tithi begins at 10:58 AM.

Bhadra begins at 11:00 AM and ends at 9:01 PM.

Bhadra Punchha: 05:30 PM to 06:31 PM

Bhadra Mukha: 06:31 PM to 08:11 PM

Best time to tie Rakhi: Before 9:01 PM

August 31, 2023:

Purnima Tithi ends at 07:05 AM.

Surya Udaye Purnima is considered auspicious for Rakhi.

Best time to tie Rakhi: Before 07:05 AM.

It is important to note that Bhadra Kaal is a period during which traditional rituals should be avoided. Therefore, the best time to tie Rakhi on August 30 is after 9:01 PM, and on August 31, it is before 7:05 AM.

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of love and joy, and tying the Rakhi during the specified auspicious periods adds a sense of sanctity to the occasion. It is a time for siblings to come together and cherish their special bond.

Please remember that these timings are based on the information provided in the article and may vary based on different sources and regional beliefs.