    Quit Smoking NOW: In 2023 use these tips to avoid nicotine and be healthy

    Every year, about seven million people die as a result of smoking. So, starting in 2023, these are the options for quitting smoking.

    First Published Jan 2, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Every year, smoking kills nearly seven million people worldwide. According to reports, smoking claims the lives of up to 650,000 individuals in India alone. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 80% of smokers reside in poor and middle-income countries with insufficient healthcare resources. This suggests that many smokers are causing public health issues in their countries.

    Tobacco usage has been linked to lung, breast, colon, head, neck, and cervix cancer. Furthermore, it can progress to a severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Often, chain smokers who desire to quit smoking cannot discover adequate motivation and appropriate ways. So, as 2023 approaches, here are some techniques for quitting smoking.'

    Avoid triggers 
    It would be beneficial if you avoided specific triggers that encourage smoking. The desire to smoke is more likely to be highest in settings such as parties and bars. Determine your triggers and devise a strategy to avoid or overcome them without smoking.

    Relieve stress
    Many individuals smoke to relieve stress. There are, however, more effective methods of dealing with stress. Deep breathing, muscular relaxation, yoga, meditation, massage, and listening to peaceful music can all help you deal with stress.

    Apps
    Apps such as Kwit, MyQuit, and Smoke-Free can assist you in quitting smoking. These applications feature smoking cessation suggestions, games, and encouraging messages. These applications also provide numerous methods for quitting smoking and community assistance.

    Nicotine alternate Cure
    This is one of the most effective ways to quit smoking. Chain smokers can utilise nicotine patches, gum, and lozenges, which are accessible without a prescription. These nicotine substitutes might help you avoid the need to smoke..

