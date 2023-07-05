Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Powerhouse of Nutrition: 8 health benefits of Lentils for your well-being

    Discover the incredible health benefits of lentils and how they can boost your well-being. From being a protein-packed legume to supporting heart health and digestion, explore the reasons to include lentils in your diet.

    Powerhouse of Nutrition: 8 Health Benefits of Lentils for Your Well-being MSW EAI
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 4:15 PM IST

    Lentils are small, lens-shaped legumes that have been cultivated for thousands of years and are highly nutritious. They come in various colors such as green, brown, black, and red. To incorporate lentils into your diet, consider adding them to soups, stews, salads, or as a side dish. Lentils are versatile and can be cooked in various ways, making them an accessible and nutritious addition to any meal.

    Here are eight health benefits of lentils:

    1. Excellent Source of Plant-Based Protein

    Lentils are a rich source of plant-based protein, making them an excellent option for vegetarians and vegans. A single cup of cooked lentils provides around 18 grams of protein, promoting muscle growth, repair, and overall health.

    2. High in Dietary Fiber

    Lentils are an exceptional source of dietary fiber, with both soluble and insoluble fiber present. Fiber aids digestion, promotes bowel regularity, and helps maintain healthy cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Consuming lentils can contribute to satiety and may assist in weight management.

    3. Promote Heart Health

    The high fiber and potassium content in lentils make them beneficial for heart health. Fiber helps reduce LDL cholesterol levels, while potassium helps maintain healthy blood pressure. These factors contribute to a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes.

    4. Blood Sugar Regulation

    Lentils have a low glycemic index and are rich in complex carbohydrates. This means they release glucose into the bloodstream gradually, leading to better blood sugar control. Lentils are particularly helpful for individuals with diabetes or those aiming to manage their blood sugar levels.

    5. Source of Essential Minerals

    Lentils are a good source of several essential minerals, including iron, magnesium, phosphorus, and zinc. Iron is crucial for transporting oxygen throughout the body, while magnesium and phosphorus play roles in bone health and energy production. Zinc supports immune function and wound healing.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    6. Antioxidant Properties

    Lentils contain various antioxidants, including polyphenols, flavonoids, and vitamin C. These compounds help protect against cellular damage caused by harmful free radicals, reducing the risk of chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, and age-related macular degeneration.

    7. Supports Digestive Health

    Lentils' high fiber content supports digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements, preventing constipation, and supporting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. Additionally, lentils contain resistant starch, which acts as a prebiotic and supports the gut microbiome.

    8. Nutrient-Dense and Low in Fat

    Lentils offer a wide range of essential nutrients while being low in fat. They are a good source of B-vitamins, folate, and potassium while containing minimal saturated fat and no cholesterol. Including lentils in your diet can contribute to overall nutrient intake while maintaining a healthy weight.

